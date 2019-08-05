Best Meal Replacement Protein Shake

Shed those extra pounds you’re been wanting to lose while working to keep your muscles strong by trying out any protein powders as part of meal replacement shakes. Everyone is trying to stay fit and keep weight off and even those there’s temptations everywhere to cheat on your diet, a meal replacement shake can help to squash your cravings. With protein to fuel your body, making a shake with these powders can be the next step to hitting your weight loss goal. So stop snacking in between every meal and feel fulfilled and ready for the day, thanks to any of these delicious shakes.

Best Protein Shake for Digestive Health

With 8g of prebiotic fiber as well as probiotics to aid in digestion, the RSP TrueFit – Grass Fed Lean Meal Replacement Protein Shake is a healthy choice for your day. It has 25g of grass-fed whey protein as well as 5g of natural branched chain amino acids and 4g of glutamine, making it great for a post workout shake. The whey comes from pasture raised cows in California and Wisconsin that aren’t treated with any type of growth hormones. It gives a balanced blend of fruits and vegetables and will help you build lean muscle and aid in muscle recovery.

Best Vegan Protein Shake

Touting 20g of clean, organic plant protein, Garden of Life Meal Replacement Vanilla Powder will help keep you satisfied. It has 44 superfoods, some of which include organic grass juices, fruits and vegetables. Gluten free and vegan, this powder is dairy free, soy free, Kosher, and packed with 21 vitamins and minerals. It is packed with probiotics and enzymes for easy digestion. It comes in four different flavors: chocolate, lightly sweet, vanilla, and vanilla chai. Garden of Life is non-GMO project verified and certified USDA organic.

Most Flavor Variety Protein Shake

Like your standard ice cream parlor, the main flavors of protein shakes tend to be chocolate and vanilla. But with eight different flavors, IdealShake Meal Replacement Shakes by IdealShape give you a nice variety each time. You can get the traditional chocolate and vanilla or you can choose from chocolate peanut butter, cookies n’ cream, mint chocolate chip, mocha, salted caramel, and strawberry. It’s only between 110-120 calories per shake and 2g of sugar. There’s 11g of whey protein in each serving to help you build lean muscle. It helps you get the right balance of proteins, carbs, and fats into your meal. It helps block hunger cravings for up to three hours.