Best Hair Clippers for At-Home Haircuts

Perhaps one of the most time-consuming and trivial chores of all time is having to wait at your local barbershop or salon for a haircut. Nobody likes to wait, and for those with an already-rigid schedule, this can make their life that much more stressful. One of the best solutions available is getting your own set of hair clippers. This is particularly useful for people who don’t get a fancy haircut. If you have someone at home willing to cut your hair — or you’re confident enough to do it yourself — getting a pair of at-home clippers is the way to go. Here are some of the best options you can utilize.

Best Overall Hair Clippers

If you want the same thing your barber is using, then your best bet is the OSTER Classic 76 Universal Motor Clipper 76076010. A professional hair clipper in every sense of the term, these clippers utilize a powerful single-speed universal motor for a workhorse-like effect. It comes with detachable blades between 000 and 1 so you have a few different lengths to choose from or fade it if you so choose. The set comes complete with a blade guard, lubricating oil, clipper grease, cleaning brush, and nine-foot cord, ensuring you have, essentially, all the tools to cut hair at your disposal with a single purchase.

Best Hair Clippers for Self-Use

If you’re brave enough to cut your own hair (not everybody is), then the Remington HC4250 Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit is a total lifesaver. For starters, these clippers fit right in the palm of your hand so you can easily navigate your entire head, including your neckline, the back of your head, and around your ears. It also comes with nine different length combs for precision cutting. The device can also be used to trim facial hair, so you’re essentially getting a two-for-one in that regard. The full set comes with the aforementioned combs, a cleaning brush, a storage/travel case, oil, and a charging adapter.

Best Hair Clippers for Value

In terms of value pricing, the Wahl Color Pro Complete Hair Cutting Kit is unrivaled. This set is great for men, women, and children of all ages. The color-coded comb set helps make it easy to remember your desired hair length, and the corresponding color-coded keys help set the correct comb to the right setting at all times. With easy thumb-adjustable taper control, these clippers are super easy to navigate, as you can change settings with a flip of a switch. The blades are self-sharpening, carbon-steel blades, so you’re getting high-quality, professional blades for a fraction of the price of standard clippers.