Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of August 4)

Although the latest month of Netflix releases technically kicked off a few days ago, this feels like the first real week of August, as we are getting a brand new season of GLOW, which is one of the most underrated original series on the entire streaming platform. It’s clearly popular enough to have lasted this long (unlike Tuca and Bertie, RIP), but no matter how many people are watching, more should be. So if you haven’t, catch up already!
Other highlights include the fifth season of iZombie (which kind of went off the rails a couple seasons ago, but was a stellar procedural in its prime), the fifth season of Jane the Virgin, and a Rocko’s Modern Life movie, because ’90s nostalgia will literally never die, no matter how hard anyone tries to kill it.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of August 4th, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, August 4th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monday, August 5th
- Enter the Anime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- No Good Nick: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tuesday, August 6th
- Screwball
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Thursday, August 8th
- Dollar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jane The Virgin: Season 5
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- The Naked Director — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wu Assassins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, August 9th
- Cable Girls: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GLOW: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The InBESTigators — NETFLIX FAMILY
- iZombie: Season 5
- Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Sintonia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Departures
Monday, August 5th
- Mothers and Daughters
- Slow TV: Collection
Tuesday, August 6th
- Love, Rosie
- Zodiac
Thursday, August 8th
- The Emoji Movie
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in August as well as a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.