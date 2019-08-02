The Galaxy Note 10 might be even cheaper than we expected

Set to be revealed next week, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to carry a sky-high price tag, just like most other recent flagship phones. But the phone might be slightly cheaper than initially believed, at least according to a leaker who has posted accurate information about numerous mobile devices in the past.

Pricing for the 256GB Galaxy Note 10 would start at €999 in Germany, a previous leak said, with the Plus model supposedly being priced at €1,149. But Ishan Agarwal says the phones will be €50 cheaper:

It has already been leaked but confirming from my side as well. The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will start from €949 for 256GB Variant. Galaxy Note10+ will cost €1099 for 256GB and €1199 for 512GB. The Price will slightly differ b/w Euro countries.Will tell about more variants soon! pic.twitter.com/VyNjAj1YE3 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 1, 2019

The 256GB Note 10 would cost €949, while the Note 10+ with the same capacity would be €150 more expensive. If you need more built-in storage for the Note 10+, you’d have to pay €1,199 for the 512GB version. Pricing will supposedly differ in different European countries, the leaker noted.

The Note 10 will be available in a 512GB version as well, while storage on the Note 10+ goes all the way up to 1TB, not including microSD memory expansion.

Exclusively for @mysmartprice: Finally have some info about Galaxy Note10 Series in India! These are the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ variants that will be launching in India! Like the range? Will tell if more variants like Note10+ 256GB are coming.

Link: https://t.co/vK0ED802Gk pic.twitter.com/sQb17FPi0v — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 2, 2019

If these figures are accurate, then the Note 10 series might start at $949 or $1,099, depending on size. But they might be even cheaper than that. That’s because the cost between the two continents differs, however, as European prices also include sales tax, while US prices don’t.

No matter what the entry price of the Note 10 will be, you’ll likely be able to take advantage of some sweet deals during preorders. Samsung already has its trade-in page up, and carriers are working on BOGO deals for the handset. On top of that, you might be offered free accessories with your Note 10 preorder, including a choice between Galaxy Buds earphones or the Galaxy Watch. That’s something Samsung has yet to confirm, but leaked Note 10 imagery points in that direction. Not to mention that Samsung offered free Galaxy Buds during Galaxy S10 preorders as well.

Online sales will likely start soon after the press event next Wednesday, with the phone expected to ship on August 23rd.