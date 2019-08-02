Best Dopp Kit for Men

Men aren’t always the tidiest when it comes to packing for a trip. Usually it takes someone like myself only a few minutes to grab a few outfits, shove them into a suitcase and call it good. But bringing along things for the shower and bathroom can be a whole different ballgame, especially if going on a long trip. That’s where a new dopp kit can come into play, as it’ll store all the toiletries men need. Packing a razor, shaving cream and after shave lotion can be a hassle, but with a dopp kit, you won’t have to shove them into corners of your duffel bag. We’ve selected three of the best available, so finding one for you won’t be hard.

Best Leather Dopp Kit

Offering the vintage look you’ve been wanting, the Vetelli Leather Toiletry Bag for Men (Dopp Kit) has a high grade PU leather exterior and a nylon inner lining. The inner bottom is water-resistant and the zippers are steel, giving you a long-lasting product. There are two large compartments that can store skin care products or dental needs and inside the compartments are two inner zippered pockets for additional storage. Included with the dopp kit are two reusable 2oz bottles to fill with your travel liquids. It is backed with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

Best Smaller Dopp Kit

Herschel is known for their high quality products and their Men’s Chapter Travel Kit Bag is no exception. It includes their signature striped fabric liner and measures 6.5″ x 9.5″ x 4.75″. The main compartment has a waterproof durable zipper that lets you open and seal it easily. The internal mesh storage sleeve adds additional possibilities for packing. The front section has a leather zipper pull, so you can keep smaller things like floss in there. Adorned on the front is the classic Herschel woven label.

Best Hanging Dopp Kit

With a wide open design with compartments, the Pantheon Toiletry Organizer Wash Bag is exactly what you need if you travel often. It is made from Cationic Oxford cloth, making it lightweight and durable as it won’t be affected by water. The interior is lined with a water-resistant material, in case of spills. It offers a good amount of space to store your bathroom needs, as its dimensions are 9.25″ x 4.72″ x 4.72″. The lid has a zippered mesh pocket and and a hook hanger, so you can hang it up wherever you may be traveling. The front zippered pocket adds the last touch of storage and style.