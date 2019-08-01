These are the Galaxy Note 10 phones in all their splendor

The Galaxy Note 10 series is almost here, folks, but you don’t have to wait until August 7th to appreciate their design. Because if it wasn’t clear by now, the Note 10 phones do look amazing. The following images, all leaked press renders of the various Note 10 flavors that Samsung is about to start selling, further drive home that point.

Yes, the Note 10 is practically a Galaxy S10 (image above) with a stylus. But the phone packs several design changes that make it look even better than the S10. To truly appreciate the Note 10’s design, you have to compare it with last year’s Note 9, seen below.

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR

Here’s the rear camera setup for the Note 9:

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR

Let’s look at one of the latest series of Note 10 leaks, coming from teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal:

Exclusive: Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Aura White Colour Option! So yeah, its basically plain white colour, not like the Prism White (Aura Glow is Fancy enough!). Also sharing the render of Galaxy Note10 Pink Colour. Like it?

LINK: https://t.co/QKovTxEknB pic.twitter.com/3KbTEPCBpb — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 31, 2019

The phone features a large Infinity-O display with a hole-punch camera at the top, barely curved edges, and tiny top and bottom bezels. The screen contains an in-display fingerprint sensor of the ultrasound variety.

On the back, we have multi-lens cameras placed vertically in the top left corner rather than horizontally in the middle of the top half. That’s triple-lens cameras for the smaller Galaxy Note 10, and quad-lens cameras for the Note 10+. The bigger Note 10 model gets a Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera lens under the flash module, as seen in these leaked images.

The following collage of press renders, shared by Evan Blass, reveals that the two Note 10 versions are nearly identical, except for the rear cameras.

Image Source: Twitter

When it comes to specs, the Note 10+ has the advantage because of its size. We’re looking at a bigger screen, a bigger battery, and microSD support.

Confirming all these recent leaks is also Android Headlines, which gives us a look at the press renders for the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G version for Verizon.

Image Source: Android Headlines

We’re looking at the gradient color version of the phone in this case. The other leaks also confirm that Samsung will sell the Note 10 in several color options, including gradient, white, black, and red. It’s unclear at this time whether all Note 10 versions will be available in all these colors. We’ll have to wait for Samsung’s official announcement for that.

The Note 10 series will be unveiled on August 7th and should hit stores by August 23rd, according to recent rumors.