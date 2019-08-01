Whether you’re a laptop or desktop computer user, sitting at a desk and using a mouse to do your scrolling makes your life a lot simpler. The trackpad or track ball on laptops can only do so much and they aren’t as precise in moving the cursor. But are you getting the most out of your mouse? Make moving your mouse even easier by sitting it on top of a mouse pad. Having a mouse pad gives you a consistent surface to glide over and it won’t damage the bottom of your mouse. By using any of the three mouse pads we’ve selected below, your hands and desk will thank you.

Best Ergonomic Mouse Pad

Sitting at a computer all day and typing and scrolling can do a number on your wrists and hands. Luckily, the VicTsing Ergonomic Mouse Pad is built with a comfortable gel-filled cushion to rest your hand and wrist on. The cushion reduces wrist irritation and keeps your wrist in a neutral position while you’re using the mouse. It can prevent future wrist pain and stop the development of conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome. It has a smooth Lycra covering that improves the tracking abilities of your mouse and it won’t move off your desk until you peel it off.

Best Mouse Pad for Gaming

If you’re playing games on your computer, you’re going to need a lot of area to move your mouse around on. The SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface is optimized for gaming sensors and low and high DPI tracking movements. It measures 12.6″ x 10.8″, giving you plenty of room to scroll and the non-slip rubber base eliminates any movement off the desk. It is recommended for people with moderate desk space and users with mid to low DPI settings. The micro-woven cloth is soft to the touch and simple to scroll on top of. It is used by many esports professionals.

Best Mouse Pad for a Wireless Mouse

If you use a wireless mouse, chances are the batteries have died on you and you’ve had to replace them recently. With the 3M Precise Mouse Pad, it has a battery saving design that extends battery life up to 50%. It draws less current than a black mouse pad, which is what saves the batteries. The precise surface enhances the precision of optical mice and the bitmap design is sleek. It is a foam mouse pad with a non-skid backing that keeps it in place. It measures 9″ x 8″, perfect for just about any size desk.