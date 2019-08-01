There aren’t many things more nerve-racking than waiting for your checked luggage to come onto the conveyer belt at baggage claim at the airport, hoping your valuables made the trip with you. Help make your luggage stand out or, if it gets lost, let people know how to get it back to you with any of these great luggage tags. Having your information on your luggage is one of the most important steps in packing. Traveling can be amazing but also stressful if something happens to your bags. By using any of these luggage tags, you can travel in style and give yourself peace of mind.

Best Silicone Luggage Tag

In order to make sure all your luggage is properly labeled, get yourself a pack of luggage tags like the TravelMore 7 Pack of Luggage Tags. The tags are made from flexible silicone that can absorb the wear and tear of being transported through an airport or being stored in the trunk of a car. Each luggage tag is brightly colored, so it’ll be easily recognizable and it comes with an index card for personal identification that you can fill out. The dimensions of the tag are 4.1″ x 2.3″ x 0.3″. Each luggage tag comes with a 100% lifetime warranty.

Best Leather Luggage Tag

For a sturdy feel to your luggage tag, make sure to look at the Travelambo Leather Luggage Bag Tags. With 20 different colors to choose from, these tags are identifiable and can match your luggage. Made from high quality polyurethane leather that is eco-friendly and equipped with a genuine leather strap, the luggage tag has a buckle made from stainless steel that won’t rust over time. The length of the strap on the buckle can be made larger to fit all sizes of bags. It comes with a two-sided printing card for your personal info and there’s a privacy flap to keep that hidden unless it’s needed.

Best Luggage Tag for Cruises

If you’re hitting the high seas, you’ll need longer, clear cruise tags. The Highwind Cruise Luggage Tags come in a pack of four with four steel wire zip locks. The zip top seal protects your tags from rain or from falling off. It fits all cruise eTags from major cruise lines, as it measures 7.25″ x 3.5″. It can hold documents or boarding passes sent by the cruise line. They can even hold other luggage tags inside them, if you want to use them for other types of travel. These can be reused any time you board a cruise.