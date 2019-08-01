We’ve sifted through hundreds of paid iPhone and iPad apps that went on sale for free on Thursday, and we came up with the seven best of the bunch. They’re all listed out below, but these are limited-time deals so definitely grab them quickly before these sales end. And once you’re done with that, be sure to check out yesterday’s roundup if you missed it because there are still a few freebies left in there.

Pluskey

Normally $0.99.

Use Mini Calculator Keyboard to SAVE TIME !

*** No more swapping between apps to calculate! ***

for everyday math, super easy and fast.

Custom keyboard with a big and intuitive numpad for iPhone and iPad users only! A must have keyboard Percentage calculations in 1-click

Mathematical equations solved easily

The perfect calculation widget for you iPhone and iPad Quick math calc for kids +Plus Emoji icons merged into keypad Simple easy to use calc Easy keyboard features make operation an intuitive breeze:

– Swipe down to HIDE the calculator

– Swipe right to CHANGE to next keyboard

– Tap on black line to INSERT numbers

– Back button ERASE last digits from calculation Now your iPhone doubles as a full power keyboard calculator.

Great for work, school, or just being super fast calculator. Pluskey is your calc app

3D Photo Ring

Normally $0.99.

This app is a unique photo viewer for iPhone and iPad with color sorting and a powerful 3D interface! It has been shown in scientific studies that this interface allows you to find desired pictures significantly faster than the default 2D grid photo browser. It can show many more photos at a glance and uses an intuitive wipe-to-rotate interaction. The color sorting allows you to get a better overview of your collection and to easily find a desired picture by its color. Moreover, it also allows you to find duplicate pictures and to delete one of them. You can share photos, email them, or open them in an external app. Additionally, you can select the albums to be presented by the 3D interface.

Easy Spending

Normally $0.99.

Over a million users agree that Easy Spending is the best way to take control of where the money goes and effectively build wealth using the simple and yet powerful money management App. Its a simple and convenient finance tracker that provides the most powerful and convenient daily money management for iPhone and iPad, that neatly tracks all your cash flow between different accounts that you can budget. It is now all the more secure, with the addition of Automatic Backup Service, in addition to the free email backup. With this feature you never have to worry about losing valuable financial data, either through accidental deletion or change of device. You can restore it anywhere. Easy Spending helps you SAVE money by tracking expenses and letting you know the TOP Expense categories at any time. Comes with easy gestures with convenient layout and clutter free interface, with large fonts, well spaced layouts for easy viewing and readability. You can quickly add an expense even while checking out at the grocery store or while at the gas station. Great for maintaining monthly recurring bills with reminders, it has the convenience of an Expense Tracker and BILL reminders at one place. **** HIGHLIGHTS ****

@ Never loose your valuable financial data either with the free email backup or the All new Automatic Backup Service, (available as an In-App purchase) @ Excellent cloud sync of all your transaction data. (available as an In-App purchase) @ BILL Reminders $ Add a new Income/Expense in seconds. $ Quick view of Recent Transactions and Top Income/Expense categories. $ Passcode LOCK. $ NOTIFICATIONS added to Default calendar for recurring transactions as an option. Using this option, NEVER forget to pay your BILL on time. $ See future bills/payments and income using, “UPCOMING TRANSACTIONS” view. $ Store data for MANY MANY years $ Use MULTIPLE accounts(In App purchase) $ Preview comments in History while drilling down the transactions. *** REPORTS ***

$ Powerful reports, timeline reports $ Doughnut chart reports gives a clean break up of where your money is going. $ Email csv file of all your data for single or all of your accounts. $ Upload csv file also to your Google Drive account — Automatic Backup Service —-

Automatic Backup Service is an auto-renewable In-App purchase that lets you take automatic backup without you having to do anything manually. Just keep using the App, and an automatic backup of all you data is safely stored either weekly or monthly. When you App is deleted by mistake or phone is replaced there is no hassle in getting your data back.

Easy to use! Simple! No Account required! This has a fantastic layout that allows me to quickly log income and expenses.

– by *EMP* 55 @ Love this app!

It has been amazing for money management :-).

– by Ms. Crank @ Simply Wonderful!

I don’t know how I got along without this app !

– by PunaGirl44 @ GREAT App!

I have spent a lot less at the supermarket so far this month.

– by Jaxie5

Get ‘Em

Normally $0.99.

*** WILL NOT WORK ON IPHONE 4S OR OLDER. WILL NOT WORK ON IPADS OLDER THAN THE IPAD AIR 1 *** Get ‘Em is an action packed, first of its kind, open world free-roaming video game! Play as superhero crime fighting dogs, on a mission to track down the city’s most ruthless gangster, save their dognapped friend, and make the police K9 unit! This is not your typical game APP. Get ‘Em is a full-fledged video game, made for mobile devices! After Leila, a helpless Yorkie is dognapped, three best friends come together to find out what happened. You can start the game by picking one of 3 characters. Are you going to be Pump, the resilient Doberman, Bentley, the fierce Chihuahua, or Marley, the kind Beagle? As you accomplish more missions and get closer to tracking down the city’s mob boss, you meet and unlock more dogs along the way! Not only can you play as many different dogs, but you can customize each dogs outfit, and enhance their powers! You have never played a game like this before! Get ‘Em is fully indie-made, and will feature many different styles of gameplay, which will definitely tailor to everyone. Have you ever wanted to be an animal, in a big city? Have you ever wanted the ability to play a 3D cartoon or comic book like a video game? If you like first person games, guitarhero-style games, third person games, infinite runner games, top-down games, and open world games, Get ‘Em is for you! If you love challenging games, dogs, action, adventure, and crime fighting, Get ‘Em is for you!

Little Moments by Fat Mum Slim

Normally $0.99.

+ Selected in the App Store Best of 2014 in Australia!

+ The little moments in life just got a whole lot more fun! The Little Moments App brings you two apps in one: a super fun photo editor, as well as the perfect Photo A Day companion. And the cherry on top…it’s playful, intuitive & inspirational. FUN PHOTO EDITING

Make any photo, from any moment, really special. Apply a fancy filter, or add a quote, design or cute wording over the top so it’s more fun to share on Facebook or Instagram. Getting creative with your photos has never been more fun & easy! PHOTO A DAY INSPIRATION

Join in the #FMSpad community by following the daily prompts. They’re a heap of fun and guaranteed to improve your photography. The Little Moments app will help you remember the prompt for each day, send reminders to your phone and is also a place for you to find the Fab Four (a selection of our favourites shared each day). Whether you take advantage of both parts of the app, or just one, it’s time to celebrate the little moments in life!

Roll For It!

Normally $1.99.

“A great dice game… well worth picking up.” – App Advice

“A quick-fire game with a lot to offer” – Pocket Gamer

“Really enjoyable… definitely one you want to check out!” – Board Game Geek Roll For It! is fun, it’s easy, and it’s fast! The rules are simple: roll your dice, match a card, and score some points! REAL – The prettiest, most realistic digital dice ever. Shake your device to roll ’em!

FAST – It only takes a minute to learn, and one hand to play!

FRIENDLY – Roll with friends around one device or online, or roll solo against crafty AI!

MORE – Cards and shiny dice available in the store! Roll for It! is the digital version of the fun family game published by Calliope Games!

Tally – Counter and Dice

Normally $0.99.

A simple counter and dice app for iPhone and Apple Watch. This app lets you keep track of numbers using its streamlined interface. Tally has been designed to be fast and simple, so you don’t have to even think about using it. Along with a counter Tally can even roll dice!

