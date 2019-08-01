A lot of computer users own laptops these days and have to do a lot of scrolling and tapping on their trackpad or track ball. But that isn’t the most efficient way to handle your business on your computer. If your job requires a lot of presentations, spreadsheets, and documents, scrolling up and down without a mouse won’t cut it. Stop creating more work for yourself when you’re at a desktop computer or sitting with your laptop on a flat surface by taking a look at any of these computer mouses (it can be either when it comes to computers: mouses or mice). If you’re left-handed or right-handed, you need a mouse that can work for you. So check out the three we’ve picked out for you below and get ready to click away.

Best Wireless Mouse

Getting rid of another cord at our work station is important to many and the VicTsing MM057 2.4G Wireless Mouse is helps you do just that. It’s connectable via a USB port sensor and is compatible with Windows 7/8/10/XP, Vista 7/8, and Linux. It works for desktops, PCs, Macbooks, and laptops. There are five different settings for cursor sensitivity and two polling rate settings. It is powred by one AA battery and is equipped with a battery saving mode that powers the mouse down after eight minutes of inactivity. The tracker wheel is covered in rubber, so you won’t slip while scrolling. The contoured shape and sweat-resistant build makes this the mouse you can use for a lifetime.

Best Corded Mouse

If you prefer the look and feel of a corded mouse, check out the Logitech B100 Corded Mouse. It can work easily for both right or left-handed users with its comfortable, ambidextrous shape. There is zero setup required as you just need to plug it into your computer’s USB port. It is set with 800 DPI sensitivity to give you precise control. It offers side-to-side scrolling and a zoom feature, ideal for spreadsheets or presentations. This mouse works with Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems.

Best Computer Mouse for Gaming

For those who log a lot of hours gaming, you have to consider the UtechSmart Venus Gaming Mouse. This mouse comes with built-in 16400 DPI, 12000 FPS, a 1000 Hz polling rate, a 30G acceleration and it offers a 100 to 150 in/s cursor speed. Basically, it will work fast for you while you’re battling. There are 18 programmable buttons and five custom profiles, each with LED RGB light color for easy identification. There are over 16 million LED RGB combinations you can choose from. It also has smooth teflon feet pads and the weight and balance can be adjusted to your liking by tuning the eight weight pieces. On the back of the mouse is a special settings button that allows you to use the mouse with maximum efficiency.