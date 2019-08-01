While the era of the hardcover book is slowly waning because of the popularity of e-readers, there’s nothing quite like having the tangible copy of your favorite novel at your disposal. On a larger scale, having an impressive book collection is something that will, in all likelihood, never go out of vogue. At the very least, it provides a certain aesthetic an e-reader can never deliver. After all, there has likely never been a soul to utter the sentence “Wow, that kindle REALLY ties the room together!” Having a solid bookcase for your collection does still serve a purpose. If you’re an avid reader or even just a college student, finding a place to house your books is paramount. Luckily, there are plenty of inexpensive, high-quality bookshelves out there for the old-fashioned bookworm.

Best Bookshelf for the Avid Reader

If you’re someone with quite the collection of hardcover and paperback books, you’re going to want to opt for something like the Casual Home Shelf Bookcase. With dimensions of 63 inches H x 29.50 inches W x 11.75 inches deep, this five-shelf bookshelf can handle a large number of books with absolutely no problems. The contemporary X-design of the bookcase helps prevent books from falling from the shelves, and the high-quality wood construction makes it a strong, durable, and aesthetically-pleasing option for book lovers anywhere.

Best Bookshelf for Your Apartment

On the other hand, if you’re a college student just looking for a place to store your assortment of textbooks and recreational reads but don’t have a ton of space to do so, the Yu Shan 3 Shelf Folding Stackable Bookcase is the perfect fit. It’s a bit smaller — the three-shelf case only weighs 22 lbs with dimensions of 38 inches H x 27.5 inches W x 11.5 inches deep — but it can still store a surprising amount of books, nonetheless. Its solid wood construction also makes for a sturdy design, ensuring you’ll always have a reliable bookshelf that doesn’t take up too much space.

Best Bookshelf on a Budget

If value is the name of the game, this Atlantic Drawbridge Media Storage Cabinet is your best bet. This bookcase isn’t just ideal for books — you can store any type of media in it, including Blu-Rays, DVDs, CDs, or any other items you might want to find room for. The adjustable shelves make it perfect for customization, giving you additional flexibility, based on the size of your books. It’s lightweight, durable, and best of all, inexpensive, so you can finally find a way to store your books reliably without breaking the bank.