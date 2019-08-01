One of the hardest things to do — especially when you’re getting up there in age — is lose weight. When you’re younger, the weight flies off. A little exercise here, a little less soda there, and voilà, you’re ten pounds thinner. But for adults, even intense workouts alone won’t cut it — it’s all about the diet. So if you’re trying to shed a few pounds before your next vacation, you shouldn’t be without a solid blender. Whether it’s for making delicious, meal-replacement protein shakes or a fruit smoothie to cure your diet-induced sugar withdrawals, a blender is integral for any significant body transformation. Here are a few you might want to consider.

Best High Powered Blender

If you’re planning on batching your smoothies or shakes, or simply like to use a lot of tough-to-blend ingredients, the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender with 1100-Watt Base is the way to go. With 1100 watts of performance power, three speeds, a pulse setting, single-serve functions, and a 72 oz Total Crushing Pitcher, you’re essentially getting a professional-grade blender here for a fraction of the standard price. The Ninja also comes with two 16 oz Nutri Ninja Cups with a couple of to-go lids so you can bring your shakes with you — whether that’s to work, the gym, or anywhere else that requires an influx of protein, vitamins, and minerals. For those on a diet, that can be literally anywhere.

Best Blender for Everyday Use

On the other hand, if you plan on making a fresh shake every day, the best blender for everyday use is the NutriBullet NBR-1201 12-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System. With a high-torque power base and a 600-watt motor, the NutriBullet might not be as powerful as the Ninja, but it’s great for individual use on a daily basis. Its patented stainless steel blade design and cyclonic action helps blend your fruits and vegetables in seconds, and it comes with two interchangeable blades — a flat blade and an emulsifying blade — to give it some versatility in terms of what you decide to blend.

Best Blender on a Budget

In terms of value, there’s no better option than the Magic Bullet Blender, a great, multi-use device for an incredible price. With a 250-watt high-torque power base, the Bullet might not be as powerful as some of its competitors, but it still packs a powerful punch — especially when it comes to single-serve fruit smoothies and protein shakes. It’s also a versatile blender, as it can chop, mix, blend, whip, and grind ingredients to varying consistencies. To top it all off, the Bullet also comes with its own mini recipe booklet, so you can find some healthy meal options you might want to whip up if you’re growing tired of the standard shake.