PlayStation Plus free games for August: ‘Sniper Elite 4′ and ‘WipEout’

While it doesn’t hold a candle to the killer selection of free games Xbox One owners are getting in August, the lineup of PlayStation Plus free games for next month is nothing to sneeze at. If you subscribe to PlayStation Plus, you’ll get both the triplet of futuristic racing games in the WipEout Omega Collection (which has a VR mode too) and Sniper Elite 4, which got solid reviews when it launched back in 2017.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available for PlayStation Plus subscribers in August:

WipEout Omega Collection : WipEout Omega Collection brings together all the content from WipEout HD, WipEout HD Fury and WipEout 2048, enhanced for PS4 and PS4 Pro. We have been able to take advantage of the power and memory bandwidth of PS4 to rework all textures in the game. Compared to the original games, textures are now clear when viewed up close: you can even read some of the small text on the ships for the first time. As well as a host of improved graphical effects we have also added in HDR which massively improves contrast to what was seen before.

: WipEout Omega Collection brings together all the content from WipEout HD, WipEout HD Fury and WipEout 2048, enhanced for PS4 and PS4 Pro. We have been able to take advantage of the power and memory bandwidth of PS4 to rework all textures in the game. Compared to the original games, textures are now clear when viewed up close: you can even read some of the small text on the ships for the first time. As well as a host of improved graphical effects we have also added in HDR which massively improves contrast to what was seen before. Sniper Elite 4: Discover unrivalled sniping freedom in the largest and most advanced World War 2 shooter ever built. Experience tactical third-person combat, gameplay choice and epic longshots across gigantic levels as you liberate wartime Italy from the grip of Fascism. Set in the aftermath of its award-winning predecessor, Sniper Elite 4 transports players across the beautiful Italian peninsula, from sun-drenched Mediterranean coastal towns, to ancient forests, mountain valleys and colossal Nazi megastructures.

Both games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, August 6th. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — every free game from July is still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.