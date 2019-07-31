Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S6 with redesigned S Pen and dual camera

Samsung officially took the wraps off of its new Galaxy Tab S6 tablet on Wednesday morning, confirming the dozens of leaks that had made their way online in the weeks and months prior. It’s worth noting that this is not a direct follow-up to the Galaxy Tab S5e, which Samsung launched just six months ago, but rather the company’s latest high-end tablet, complete with substantial hardware upgrades and top-of-the-line specifications.

Speaking of specifications, the base model of the Galaxy Tab S6 ships with a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and microSD card support. The new 2019 tablet retains the same 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display of the Tab S4 as well, although the battery capacity has dropped slightly from 7,300 mAh to 7,040 mAh. The good news is that the Tab S6 is over 10% lighter than its predecessor.

As for the hardware upgrades, the most immediately apparent change is the dual-camera system that Samsung has added to the rear of the device. In addition to a standard 13-megapixel camera, Samsung has installed a 5-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with a 123-degree field of view. I’m not sure how many people are using their tablets as cameras, but those who do will be pleased to see Samsung’s dedication to this niche market.

Another way in which the Galaxy Tab S6 is catching up with the Galaxy S lines is the addition of an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. This is a major boost for the security of device, and should be a welcome inclusion for those who missed the fingerprint sensor when it was excised from the Tab S4 last year.

Those are two of the highlights, but there are plenty of changes to this year’s model worth noting. For example, the redesigned S Pen matches that of the Galaxy Note 9, featuring Bluetooth remote control features, wireless charging capabilities, and up to ten hours of battery life after just ten minutes of charging. Samsung has also improved the DeX desktop software and the keyboard, which now has a touchpad of its own.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 will be available on September 6th starting at $649. Preorders will begin on August 23rd, and the tablet will come in Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush colors.