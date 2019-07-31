Best Outdoor Thermometer

From your first drop of sweat, nobody needs to tell you that it’s hot outside. But when you’re curious just how hot it is when you’re standing on your deck or patio, having one of these outdoor thermometers installed will give you that answer. Not only for decoration, outdoor thermometers offer you important information and help you decide when this hot is too hot. Whether you want to mount it on the side of your house or just have one in your garden, there’s an outdoor thermometer for your aesthetic. So take a look at the three we’ve highlighted below and know when it’s time to go inside.

Best Touchscreen Outdoor Thermometer

With the ability to show you what the temperature is both indoors and outdoors, the ThermoPro TP65 Wireless Hygrometer Indoor Outdoor Thermometer is just right for your home. It has a touchscreen and an LED backlit display that can show you both temperatures and the humidity. It can be changed from Fahrenheit to Celsius and it has sensors that work both inside and outside up to 200ft. It is completely wireless and will show you the all-time maximum and minimum temperature for that day, all with the touch of a button on the screen. It can be mounted anywhere for easy use, so you can just put it where you’d want to see it most.

Best Window Outdoor Thermometer

Small so as to not take up a lot of space, the La Crosse Technology WS-1025 Digital Window Thermometer has a clear design and display for you to easily read. It mounts flat against the window and is weather resistant. It shows the current temperature, as well as the daily minimum and maximum temperatures to a tenth of a degree. The maximum automatically resets at 8:00 am and the minimum automatically resets at 8:00 pm. It is powered by a single AAA battery and is built with a UV protective shield.

Best Mountable Outdoor Thermometer

Adding a sophisticated look to your backyard, the Bjerg Instruments 8″ Decorative Indoor/Outdoor Patio Wall Thermometer is made of steel with a durable bronze finish. It has a large 5.5″ round diameter dial face, allowing you to read the temperature without any trouble. The design shows both Celsius and Fahrenheit temperatures together. It can be hung on the side of your house so you can see it from anywhere in your yard. The dial gauge is covered by a glass lens and Bjerg Instruments offers this thermometer is six other colors and designs.