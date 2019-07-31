Best Desk for Your At-Home Office

Remote work, or in layman’s terms, “working from home,” is all the rage in today’s digital climate. While getting to work from the comfort of your own home is a blessing in its own right, it can be a bit of an adjustment for some. Between the inherent cravings to work solely from your bed to the number of household distractions you are required to tune out on a day-to-day basis, there is no shortage of hiccups that can occur when working from home. These can be avoided, however, with the small addition of a home office. But in order to properly construct an at-home workspace, you’re going to need a reliable, sturdy desk to get the lion’s share of your work done. Luckily, there are plenty of affordable, easy-to-install desks available on the web.

Best Corner Desk

A solid corner desk gives you a real office feel and helps you focus on the task at hand. They’re especially useful if your job requires a high degree of multi-tasking. This SHW L-Shaped Home Office Wood Corner Desk is perfect for those looking for a sturdy corner desk to help promote productivity. Made of espresso-colored, wood grain laminated environmental particleboard, this desk is both sturdy and sharp looking and it contains enough shelf space to hold your work binders, books, or folders. It’s also super easy to assemble, so you don’t have to worry about a labor-intensive, time-consuming installation process.

Best Desk for Storage

If you’re someone that is neat and likes their desk to include some tucked-away storage capabilities, the Sauder 412920 Carson Forge Desk is a great option. It includes three drawers with metal runners and safety stops in a t-slot drawer system, and the lower drawer holds letter-size hanging files, ensuring you have more than enough room to hold all your work-related materials. With a Washington Cherry finish and high-quality engineered wood construction, this 53.19″ x 22.64″ x 29.80″ desk is both pleasing to the eyes and highly effective — perfect for the standard at-home employee.

Best Desk for Value

In terms of value, you’re not going to find anything better than this Modern Simple Study Desk from Coavas. Not only is this desk incredibly inexpensive, but it’s also super convenient, as there is virtually no assembly required. You just need to simply open the black frame and snap the desktop on it. It’s suitable for both writing, computer work, or anything in-between. To top it all off, it’s super portable, as it can fold up and either be stowed away or taken on a trip if you’re going somewhere.