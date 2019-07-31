Have you ever worried about accepting an invitation to a graduation party or backyard barbecue because you didn’t want to be outside in the summer heat that long? If you’re throwing parties in the summer, don’t give your guests a moment of pause about coming by picking up a canopy tent to keep them in the shade. Canopy tents offer a lot of flexibility when it comes to planning outdoor events, as you can keep your food out of the sun and your guests happy. Whether you’re heading to the beach or to your kids’ sporting events, grabbing any of these canopy tents will let you take the shade with you.

Best Canopy Tent for Sun Protection

With an easy set up that can be handled by just two people, the ABCCANOPY Pop Up Canopy Tent is perfect for almost any household. Measuring 10′ x 10′, it can cover four tables, 10 people, or three beach chairs at once. The canopy is made from heavy duty fabric, providing UPF 50+ sun protection, and is completely waterproof. It folds up easily and fits into a convenient rolling bag, so you can bring it anywhere you need it. The canopy stays on with high quality velcro and the deluxe truss washers stabilize the legs. As a bonus, it comes with sand bags to attach to the legs to keep your tent anchored.

Best Canopy Tent with Walls

Offering more privacy and shade than other tents, the Eurmax 10′ x 10′ Ez Pop Tent comes with removable zippered side walls, so you can close off your tent whenever you want. The entire canopy tent is rust resistant and it features the latest thumb locking system, making it easy to adjust the height. The canopy blocks 99% of UV rays and is completely flame retardant. The specially stitched lining makes it waterproof as well. It comes with a rolling bag to transport and four sand bags to weigh it down.

Best Value Canopy Tent

Perfect for a trip to the beach, the E-Z Up SR9104BL Sierra II is lightweight and portable, weighing only 31 lbs. Setup and breakdown is very easy as it generally takes about a minute to install. It has two different height settings and it is made with an angle leg design that is extra wide for more coverage. It can handle light rain but isn’t recommended to be used during a heavier storm. It has a push button toggle on the legs to make adjusting simple and the canopy is fireproof.