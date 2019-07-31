Yesterday’s roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free had a bunch of gems in it, and a few of them are still free downloads so go back and grab them if you missed it. Once you’re done with that, we’ve got six fresh iOS apps ready and waiting to be downloaded for free.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.



Secret Photo Vault

Normally $1.99.

[Secret Photo Vault] enables you to hide your secret photos and data with passcode, pattern lock and touch ID. It provides the perfect privacy with passcode, double protection, decoy mode, album leve lock and photo level lock. You have no limit on format of the media to hide. The app supports photo, video, GIF, live photo, text and URL. • Protect your secret photos and data with passcode

• Double protection with pattern lock, passcode and touch ID

• Decoy mode

• Lock individual photo and album

• Integrated support for photo, video, gif, live photo, text and URL

• Add photos from anywhere – camera, camera roll, iTunes sharing, clipboard and text input

• Input secret text and url

• Full screen browsing

• Slideshow in single step

• Edit photo with powerful photo editor

• Supports video editing – trim, crop, reverse and slow motion

• Supports emergency backup and recovery

• Save to camera roll and iTunes sharing

• Share to SNS

DOX: A Puzzle Game

Normally $0.99.

DOX is an original puzzle game in which you must learn the unique rules of each button type to remove them all from the grid. Tap, drag, swap, fill, destroy, and erase your way through story mode, then hone your DOX skills with endless puzzle mode.

Magic Answers

Normally $0.99.

– Ask a question, get an answer! …from Magic Answers!

– See the whole world of #MagicAnswers from Twitter

– Share your answers with the world on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, your friends, and more! 3 New Subscription Options!

Large, Medium, or Tiny! Your ongoing contributions will hide all banner advertising and will help us continue delivering new features and important updates to you. Thank you for all of your support and your questions! – Large Monthly Subscription $2.99 Monthly: $2.99 will be charged to your account and will auto-renew every month.

– Medium Monthly Subscription $1.99 Monthly: $1.99 will be charged to your account and will auto-renew every month.

– Tiny Monthly Subscription $0.49 Monthly: $0.49 will be charged to your account and will auto-renew every month. Payments will be charged to your iTunes account after confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current subscription period. Your iTunes account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. Subscriptions may be managed and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to your Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

thankful

Normally $0.99.

Over 40,000 people are feeling more happiness with *Thankful* every day, so start asking yourself “What are you #thankful for?” and get Thankful today! + Oprah Winfrey kept a gratitude journal for a full decade without fail — and urges you all to do the same! + Arianna Huffington writes about how gratitude exercises can have tangible benefits: “According to a study by researchers from the University of Minnesota and the University of Florida, having participants write down a list of positive events at the close of a day — and why the events made them happy — lowered their self-reported stress levels and gave them a greater sense of calm at night.” *Thankful* is the most beautifully designed way to privately and easily record everything you are thankful for in your everyday life. Numerous studies have linked counting one’s blessings to healthy and improved mental and physical health. So…start counting and appreciating your blessings and change your life! Saving and later reviewing your personal thankful list will remind you of what makes you happy and healthy. KEY FEATURES + Count your blessings…literally (with reminders to remind you to practice gratitude as often as you wish, whenever you want)! + Save your reasons to be thankful in your private journal/diary/list with photos and set favorites! + Get inspired by and share more than 400 Thankful Inspirations, 2,000 free inspirational quotes (and purchase more), and even more #thankful inspiration from people all over the world from Twitter, Tumblr, & Flickr! + Big Data Stats! See how many reasons you have for being thankful by day, month, how many are favorites, and more historical data! + The Thankful app is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple Watch for quickly adding reasons to be thankful! THE STORY “One man’s 7-year battle with cancer yielded gratitude, a ‘thankful app’ despite the hardships”

– Deseret News, November 25, 2013 The story behind “Thankful” is a very personal one for our family and friends. We created “Thankful” with our brother before his 7-year cancer battle ended. During his battle, he and his family wanted everyone to remember to be thankful for what is still good in the world, and to count all of the blessings we all have. “Everybody has trials. Everybody has tragedies,” his wife says. “That’s why we come to this earth, and we came to a place where we realized we weren’t being picked on, that this was just the deal. …And so we found something that worked for us, and that was to count our blessings and to notice what was good. …It helped us be able to enjoy each other instead of being weighed down by all the fear, it helped lift us up.” We hope that “Thankful” reminds you to be #thankful, and also helps you to remember all of the many blessings in your life – no matter how seemingly small.

Phone Drive

Normally $1.99.

You can now use your iOS device as a portable Wireless Flash Drive. Introducing Phone Drive – File Manager. Phone Drive allows you to store, view and manage local or cloud files on your iPhone or iPad. You can connect to Phone Drive from any Mac or PC over the WiFi network and transfer files by drag & drop files straight from the Finder or Windows Explorer. Now you can connect to multiple cloud accounts to manage your cloud drives in a single application with the ability to download, upload, view and stream video or music directly. Phone Drive features document viewer, PDF reader, music player, image viewer, voice recorder, text editor, file manager and support most of the file operations: like delete, move, copy, email, share, zip, unzip and more. *** KEY FEATURES ***

– SUPPORT CLOUD STORAGE:

Support multiple link to Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud Drive, Box and Yandex Disk storage accounts.

*required additional in app purchase. – PDF READER:

Support fast PDF reader with thumbnails and bookmarks features. – MULTIMEDIA PLAYER:

An ability to in app create your own audio playlist with repeat, shuffle, background playback and remote control from multitask as well as direct video and music streaming from cloud storage. – DOCUMENT READER:

Support MS Office, iWork, Text & HTML – HTTP/FTP PASSWORD PROTECTED:

Files transfer between PC/Mac with password protected. – FILE OPERATION:

Move, Copy, Rename, Delete, Zip, Unzip, UnRAR, Create File and Folder. – FILE SHARING:

File sharing with other iPhone/iPad devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection with automatic search of nearest available devices around you. – EASY FILE UPLOAD:

Drag and drop files upload via your PC/Mac web browser or USB via iTunes. – TEXT EDITOR:

Built-in text editor that allows you to edit your text files or source codes on your iOS device. – IMPORT/ FILES CREATION:

An ability to create text files, image captures, video records, voice recordings and import pictures from photo library. – PASSCODE LOCK:

An ability to protect your files from viewing by others.

Option for use your fingerprint to unlock Phone Drive with TouchID and Face ID support. – UNIVERSALITY:

This app is developed for both iPhone and iPad, you need to purchase only once. *** AUDIO PLAYER ***

– Able to in app create audio playlist.

– Plays all MP3 files from a folder as a playlist.

– Repeats and shuffles songs.

– Supports background audio playback.

– Supports Audio Remote Control from multitask.

– Cloud storage music streaming.

– Build in visualiser and equaliser controller. *** VIEWABLE FORMATS ***

– Audio (WAV, MP3, M4A, CAF, AIF, AIFF, AAC)

– Images (JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIF, TIFF, ICO)

– Movies (MP4, MOV, MPV, M4V)

– iWorks (Pages, numbers, and Keynote)

– Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

– RTF (Rich Text Format)

– RTFD (TextEdit with embedded images)

– PDF Documents

– Plain text

– Source code

– HTML web pages

– Web archives

Edges – A Puzzle Challenge

Normally $0.99.

The concept is simple: turn the squares so the colored edges match. As you continue, the shape of the board changes and a whole crew of characters will appear giving the game a whimsical feel. 100 CUSTOM LEVELS – AD FREE!

Edges starts easy and gets progressively more difficult as you continue your journey. The game will eventually be quite the challenge. Stay determined. You can do it! A CURIOUS CREW OF CHARACTERS.

You didn’t think the game was just going to be turning squares… did you?

• Snowmen will give you hints. Sweet!

• Ghosts will obscure your sight. Spooky!

• Actors will turn squares themselves. Seriously?!

• And more! We’ve got to keep a few cards up our sleeves… YOU WILL ENJOY EDGES IF YOU:

• Like to solve puzzles.

• Have ever enjoyed a “Match 3” or “Tile matching” game.

• Pride yourself on keeping your mind sharp.

• Feel empowered when tackling challenges.

• Need something to do when you are bored. ———————————-

Are you up for the challenge?

