Most Durable iPhone Charger Cable

If you’re an iPhone user or have had one in the past, you know that the charger endures a lot of stress. Sometimes they can fray or break at the tip, causing you frustration, annoyance, and most importantly, a need to find a new way to charge your device. Luckily, these durable iPhone charger cables have you covered. While Apple’s charger cables that comes with a new device are fine, they have been known to wear over time. We have scouted out some more heavy duty options so you won’t have to worry about cord or cable breakage. Take a look at these strong candidates below and stop getting angry about a fraying cable.

Best Braided iPhone Charger Cable

With premium metal zinc alloy connectors and made from bulletproof braided nylon, Xcentz iPhone Charger 6 ft Charger Cable is built to last. It is Apple MFi certified, as each cable has an authorization chip issued by Apple to ensure complete compatibility and high speed charging. It works with all versions of the iPhone X, 8, 7, 6, 5, SE, as well as iPads and iPods. It can withstand over 30,000 bends and can hold up to 175 lbs. Purchasing from Xcentz gives you a lifetime customer service guarantee, so you can contact them if you ever experience an issue.

Best iPhone Charger Cable Set

Anywhere there’s a USB port, you’re able to charge your iPhone. Grabbing the OIITH 3 pack 6 ft Charger Cable will give you plenty of options for when and where to plug in. It has an upgraded intelligent chip that will give you a fast charge. The cords are guaranteed to not tangle, saving you so much time and from so much stress. It works with almost any Apple handheld cellular device as well as iPads and iPods. It is made from ultra durable TPE braided material that lasts 10 times longer than normal cords. The lifetime warranty backs up this terrific product.

Best iPhone Charger Cable Accessory

If you’re not in the market for new cables but want to reinforce the ones you have, the Leadtrend Lightning Charger Cable Saver is right for you. These cable protectors are designed with flexible silicone to wrap around the end of your cord, stabilizing the tip. This will work on all sorts of cords including laptops, phones, tablets, lightning cables and desktop computers. It acts as a protective sleeve and is super easy to install. It will absorb any of the pressures of twisting and bending so they won’t directly impact your cable. They come in a pack of four, so you can use them on all your electronics.