iOS 13 public beta 4 was just released

Right on schedule, Apple has released iOS 13 public beta 4 and iPadOS 13 public beta 4 following the recent release of iOS 13 developer beta 5 and the corresponding iPadOS version. Apple always releases public betas after developer betas to allow for the discovery of any major issues. Apparently, no major issues were discovered because, well, here we are. The new public beta is identical to the developer beta that was just rolled out though, and it irons out a bunch of wrinkles that have probably been driving you crazy. In other words, hurry up and install it right now.

If this is your first time with an iOS 13 or iPadOS public beta and you’re wondering if your device is compatible, we’ve got you covered. Almost everything capable of running iOS 12 is also compatible with iOS 13, but there are a few devices that have been made obsolete. Here’s the full list of compatible iPhones, iPads, and one iPad touch:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

Installing a new iOS 13 beta on your device is very simple. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and tap “Download and Install” at the bottom. Alternatively, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer and checking for the update. Regardless of which method you choose, make sure to back up your device before installing any new software.