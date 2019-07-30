Galaxy Note 10 preorder deals leak, and the $1,000+ price tag actually isn’t that bad

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 next week, with preorders likely to start soon after the press conference. We already know everything about the phone thanks to a ton of leaks, including the fact that the Note 10 will be quite expensive. But Samsung and its carrier partners have already devised ways to make the handset a much better value. Samsung is willing to offer buyers up to $600 off the phone assuming you trade-in a flagship iPhone, Pixel, or Galaxy phone during the reservation period. Moreover, the company is likely to bundle the phone with other exciting products like the Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watch during preorders. If that’s not enough, then we have a brand new leak telling us that carriers are willing to throw a free Note 10 your way via buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deals that are already in the works.

The cheapest Galaxy Note 10 version sporting 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage might sell for €999 in Europe, according to a report. That means the US price could be as high as $999 for the handset. The Note 10+ and the 5G versions of each phone will be even more expensive. But if you’re willing to stick with your carrier for a while and activate additional lines for family members and friends, then buying the Note 10 might not be a bad deal.

Image Source: Twitter

Evan Blass posted on Twitter these images that reveal three carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are ready to offer BOGO deals during preorders. An earlier leak from Blass revealed that Sprint would take 50% off the phone with its Sprint Flex Lease plan.

Image Source: Twitter

These placeholder ads do not mention the Note 10 by name, but DaVinci is the rumored codename for the handset. Moreover, the associated imagery indicates this is a BOGO promo for a new phone with an S Pen stylus, which can only be the Note 10. The images also indicate that Samsung might bundle the Galaxy Note 10 with free Buds, a Galaxy Watch, or other accessories during preorders.

Image Source: Twitter

Of all three deals, Verizon’s BOGO promo stands out because it seems to cover both the Note 10+ and the Note 10. The leaker posted a similar image a few days ago which revealed that you’d get a free Note 10 with a Galaxy Note 10+ preorder. At the time I thought the 5G phone would be offered free of charge with Unlimited 5G plans, but it now sure looks like that was a BOGO promo all along. You’ll still have to pay for the Note 10+ 5G, while the smaller Note 10 will apparently be offered free of charge with a new line.