Hydrate your plants and allow them to bloom and make your backyard or home look colorful and amazing when you water them using any of these watering cans. Whether you have a full garden bed in your backyard or just a few house plants that liven up your living room, watering your plants is the number one job in plant maintenance. While we don’t all have access to a hose to water our entire backyards, a watering can will do the trick. Feast your eyes on these watering cans we’ve selected for you and keep your plants in full bloom.

Best One Gallon Watering Can

With four different colors to choose from, finding a Union 63168 Watering Can with Tulip Design for your preference is easy. Made in the United States, it comes in Sage green, Caribbean blue, purple, and Hunter green. It holds a gallon of water at a time and it has a 1.5-inch opening that lets you fill it up from the handle. It is a plastic blow mold with wide sides, measuring 14″ x 6″ x 11″. It can be stored in a closet or outside when not in use. The spout has holes to give the pour a shower head effect.

Best Steel Watering Can

Built with a classic design, the Behrens 210 2 1/2 Gallon Steel Watering Can is made from weather-resistant steel. It won’t rust if left out in the rain and it is recyclable. It is a high quality product that can hold two and a half gallons of water at a time, letting you handle most of your plants in one go around. It has a top handle for easier grip, so you can swing the can to pour the water out. It measures 19.5″ x 11″ x 14″ and weighs 4.7 lbs. The head of the spout does not come off, so you won’t lose it.

Best Watering Can for Small Plants

Ideal for watering small indoor plants, the cado Union 63182 Elephant Watering Can holds two quarts of water. This pack comes with two watering cans that are shaped like elephants, adding a bit of novelty to your daily chores. The long trunk helps in watering the plants as it can reach far down near the soil. The can is made from weather-resistant plastic, so it won’t fade or break easily. The water hole is nicely located at the top, making refilling it a synch. When it is full, you need two hands to use it.