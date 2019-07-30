Nobody actually likes doing laundry. Having to separate your clothes, add detergent, then wait for it to be washed before transferring it to the dryer where it eventually ends up having to be folded and likely comes out wrinkled. Well, since you have to do your laundry anyway, why not make your life easier? With dryer balls, it will shorten your drying time and will leave your laundry feeling soft. Plus, they don’t use chemicals or added substances like dryer sheets do, keeping your clothes and your skin safe. For some of the best dryer balls on the market, check out the three we’ve handpicked for you below.

Best Extra Large Dryer Balls

Wool dryer balls can be reused over and over again, so you save money in the long run. Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep come in a pack of six and are extra large, taking up more area in your dryer. They are made from 100% New Zealand wool and don’t have any chemicals or synthetics. They are guaranteed to last for more than 1,000 loads, showing their durability. You need to use three for a small load and five to six for a large load to get ultimate softness. Each typically lasts two to four years.

Best Plastic Dryer Balls

Eliminating static cling is one of the many problems Whitmor Dryer Balls have solved. A natural alternative to fabric softeners, the soft spikes massage fabric to naturally fluff and soften it. Each ball is 2.6″ x 2.6″ x 2.6″, meaning they are easily stored when not in use. Each pack comes with four dryer balls and they are made from a durable plastic that is perfectly fine in the dryer. They work to separate the laundry, allowing hot air to flow more fluidly and dry your clothing faster. Just having them in the dryer keeps clothes away from each other.

Best Dryer Balls for Sensitive Skin

People with sensitive skin know dryer sheets can leave behind residue, leading to the potential of a rash. Friendsheep Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls are made from 100% New Zealand sheep wool that is hypoallergenic and chemical-free. They reduce wrinkles and won’t hurt your laundry. There is no lint left over after these are used. They work with dark loads, white loads, or loads full of colors. Each one is carefully crafted by hand and six of them come in a pack. They make an adorable gift as not many people can resist a cute penguin.