Another day, another weird made-up holiday you’ve never heard of that’s actually so much better than most of the made-up holidays you have heard of. Hot on the heels of National Tequila Day last week… National Ice Cream Day and National Hot Dog Day the week before that… and National French Fry Day the week before that… comes National Chicken Wing Day 2019. We’re not going to pretend we know the origin of this annual holiday and to be frank, it’s not even worth the time it would take to search Google. The bottom line is you can enjoy a bunch of pretty great deals on Monday in honor of National Chicken Wing Day. And yes, the deals even include free chicken wings from a few different establishments.

As it does with all of these weird holidays, Offers.com has rounded up all of the biggest and best deals you can enjoy in celebration of National Chicken Wing Day. You’ll find all those deals listed below along with links for more info, and you should also be sure to call up your favorite local wing spot to see if they’ve got any great deals cooked up.

Big City Wings: Get 70-cent wings all day on July 29.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free snack-size order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of wings (boneless or traditional). This deal is available for dine-in customers only.

Plus, keep the celebration going on Tuesday. Buffalo Wild Wings will be bringing back Wing Tuesdays from a two-year hiatus. Buy one, get one free on any size order of traditional wings.

Epic Wings-N-Things: Buy one, get one 50% off pricing on wings, July 29 only.

Hooters: All day long on July 29, get all-you-can-eat wings, starting at $15.99. Plus, watch a live stream of pro eater Joey Chestnut eating wings — guess how many he inhales for a chance to win free wings for a year. Enter here.

Native Grill & Wings: Get 40-cent wings all day on July 29 at participating locations.

Pluckers: Get 75-cent wings and $1 Bud Lights on July 29. See details.

TacoMac: Get 50% off all wings on National Chicken Wing Day (July 29).

TGI Fridays: Endless Apps are back for a limited time, and include boneless wings. Order an eligible app ($12 per person) and get unlimited refills.

Wingstop: On July 29, get 5 free wings with purchase at participating locations. Plus, all month long, Wingstop is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a 25 Days of Flavor Promotion during which chain will be rolling out six new flavors of wings.

Wing Zone: The American Summer Classic ($25) includes 20 boneless wings in two flavors, two dressings, a jumbo order of wedge fries or kettle chips, and a choice of dessert. Available through July 31.

World of Beer: Buy chicken wings at World of Beer on July 29, and get free wings on your next visit between July 30 and Aug. 4.