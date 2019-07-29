Best Over-The-Shoulder Laptop Bag

Nowadays, being able to work from home or on the go is more common than ever before. If your new gig has that option, you’ll need a way to carry your laptop from place to place if you’re heading to a shared work space or coffee shop. Luckily, these great laptop bags have you covered. No matter the size of your laptop of tablet, a bag with multiple pouches is a necessity. Carrying cords, pens, notebooks, and other essentials is paramount. With a lot of different options to choose from, we’ve made it easier for you by highlighting three styles that can best suit your needs.

Best Convertible Laptop Bag

For ultimate versatility, check out the CoolBELL Convertible Laptop Bag. It can be used as a messenger bag over your shoulder, a backpack with straps for both arms, a briefcase with a top handle, and a shoulder bag with a leather strap. Plus, when you’re using it one way, you can hide the other straps so as to not have added bulk. It can fit a laptop up to 17.3″ large in its main compartment that is specially lined to protect the computer. The bag is outfitted with a second main pocket for storage, plus, there are four outside pockets, so you can use this bag for many different purposes. It also is designed to slide easily on top of luggage for airport travel.

Best Waterproof Laptop Bag

If you’re prefer a leather design, take a peek at the Men’s Messenger Bag from NEWHEY. It’s made from durable cowhide leather that will hold up in inclement weather. It has a rugged and vintage look that will remain in the long term. It can fit a 15.6″ laptop in its main compartment and boasts multiple inner pockets to keep your phone, pens, or wallet. It also has five outer pockets for storing your umbrella, water bottle and other additional items. The messenger bag strap is removable, if you prefer to carry it as a briefcase.

Best Expandable Laptop Bag

With the ability to expand from seven inches to nine inches, the Ytonet 17 inch Laptop Bag can be turned from a laptop bag to a duffel bag quickly. It has an expansion zipper that allows it to flex to the additional width. It has a shockproof laptop compartment that will fit a 15.6″ laptop, as well as two other inner sections to store clothes, folders and whatever else you need. The back pocket is zippered and roomy and it can be easily strapped to rolling luggage. All of the zippers and clips are metal for lasting effect and the handle is made from soft leather.