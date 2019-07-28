Well, Netflix fans, the bad news is Stranger Things season 4 is now behind us and our favorite bunch of 80s kids won’t be back to battle the Mind Flayer until sometime next year at the earliest. Thankfully, the good news is that Netflix has a ton of other content for you to enjoy, and there are dozens of titles arriving on everyone’s favorite streaming service over the course of the coming week.
Highlights include a ton of great movies like every original Rocky film from the first one through Rocky V, Groundhog Day, and more, but there are also a bunch of Netflix originals set to debut over the next week. Whitney Cummings’s new stand up comedy special arrives on Tuesday, and season 2 of The Letdown hits Netflix’s catalog one day later. Then on Friday, you’ve got season 3 of Dear White People, season 2 of Derry Girls, and plenty more to look forward to.
As for all the content departing from Netflix this week, there’s a ton so you should definitely scan the list. With the first trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap having just been released a few days ago, we’ll point out that the original Zombieland will be removed from Netflix’s catalog on Thursday so be sure to rewatch it while you still can.
Here is the full list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 28th, 2019:
Arrivals
Streaming July 29th
- The Croods
Streaming July 30th
- Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 31st
- Kengan Ashura: Part l — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Letdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Red Sea Diving Resort — NETFLIX FILM
- Wentworth: Season 7
Streaming August 1st
- Are We Done Yet?
- Boyka: Undisputed
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Groundhog Day
- Horns
- Jackie Brown
- Jupiter Ascending
- Now and Then
- Panic Room
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Something’s Gotta Give
- The Bank Job
- The House Bunny
- The Sinner: Julian
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Streaming August 2nd
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Basketball or Nothing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dear White People: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Derry Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Otherhood — NETFLIX FILM
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Departures
Tuesday, July 30th
- Staten Island Summer
Thursday, August 1st
- A Cinderella Story
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Another Cinderella Story
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua
- Chuggington: Season 1-5
- Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Good Will Hunting
- Gosford Park
- Hairspray (1988)
- Hairspray (2007)
- Hot Fuzz
- Just Friends
- Legion
- Poltergeist
- Scarface
- Secretariat
- The Butterfly Effect
- The Butterfly Effect 2
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Fifth Element
- The Final Destination
- The Hurt Locker
- The Master
- The Village
- W.
- World War II in Colour
- World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
- Zombieland
Friday, August 2nd
- The Founder
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in August as well as a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.