The unique Android tablet Samsung made to fight the iPad Pro just leaked again

Ever since the original iPad launched in 2010, Apple’s competitors have tried to come up with decent alternatives. Most iPad rivals are based on Android, although Microsoft’s Windows 10 is optimized for tablet use and the company makes its own Surface tablet/laptop 2-in-1 devices. The iPad has become more sophisticated over the years, with Apple last year launching a Pro series that’s even more powerful than most traditional computers. The same can’t be said for most iPad alternatives that launched during the same timeframe. However, Samsung is ready to deliver an iPad Pro rival that’s actually compelling, considering that it packs a bunch of nifty features not seen on any other tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S6 appeared in several leaks over the past few weeks. One by one, each report revealed new details about the tablet, including its signature features. Soon enough, press renders started showing up, with prominent leaker Evan Blass sharing a new press render only a few days ago. He’s back with a new image that we’ll probably see in Samsung’s marketing materials, and this one shows us that the Tab S6 is indeed going after the iPad Pro.

Image Source: Twitter

The tablet itself will be almost all-screen just like the iPad Pro, featuring a thin bezel all around the display. We may be looking at a 10.5-inch OLED display, according to leaks, which would give the Tab S6 an advantage over iPads. The screen is rumored to pack an in-display fingerprint sensor, which would be a first for tablets. Supporting that tidbit is the fact that there doesn’t appear to be 3D face recognition on the Tab S6, and there’s no rear-facing fingerprint sensor either.

The image also shows the tablet’s USB-C port and two of the rumored four speakers. The Tab S6 won’t have a headphone jack, according to reports.

The render also shows us two Tab S6 accessories, including the S Pen stylus that will probably ship with the tablet, given that the tablet’s rear side features a groove where the stylus attaches magnetically. It’s unclear whether the keyboard/case accessory is optional or included in the Galaxy Tab S6’s price.

Finally, the last signature feature of the Tab S6 concerns the rear camera. The image above doesn’t show the tablet’s back, but other renders revealed the tablet will feature a dual-lens shooter on the back — yet another first for tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone in less than two weeks, so we’ll soon how much all these unique tablet features will cost.