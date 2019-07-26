Samsung’s overhauled Galaxy Note 10 design looks incredible in this new video

The Galaxy Note 9 was easily one of the hottest Android phones that was released last year. It had a massive AMOLED display that was stunning, plenty of power and speed, a fantastic camera, solid battery life, and all the features you might want in a flagship phone. Despite all that, it wasn’t a big seller at all for Samsung and its mobile business continued to suffer through the end of 2018. The problem was that the Note 9 and Galaxy S9 were bad phones. In fact, they were great. The problem was that they were so boring. Like the Galaxy S9 and its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 9 looked almost exactly like the Galaxy Note 8 that had been released the prior year. It was a little faster and had minor improvements here and there, but there were no big design changes or cutting-edge marquee features to get excited about. In a high-end smartphone market that has never been more crowded, a boring update like the Galaxy Note 9 simply isn’t going to cut it.

Fast forward to 2019 and it appears as though Samsung has learned its lesson. The next-generation Galaxy Note 10 hasn’t yet been announced, but the design and features have leaked enough times at this point that we know almost exactly to expect on August 7th when Samsung finally makes the new model official. We only have a dozen more days to wait until Samsung’s big Unpacked event in New York City, but now we have a terrific new video that shows off Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 design to tide us over until next month when we can finally get our hands on the hot new phablet.

We’ve seen Samsung’s overhauled Galaxy Note 10 design countless times already at this point, and yet it’s still not getting old. In fact, it looks better and better every time we see it. This time around, YouTuber Waqar Khan has whipped up a video showing off Galaxy Note 10 renders from every angle — and in every color.

We’re looking at the Galaxy Note 10 in this video, as opposed to the Galaxy Note 10+. The difference in size would make it clear if the phones were side by side, but since this Note 10 is alone we can tell because there’s only a flash next to the triple-lens camera on the back. On the premium Galaxy Note 10+, there’s also a time-of-flight sensor and a third sensor beneath the flash.

Beyond simply enjoying the sleek design overhaul and hole-punch display Samsung has in store for us, there really isn’t much more to take away from this video. So, you know, just enjoy it.