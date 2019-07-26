One of the (many) side effects that comes from full-time adulting is the slow and steady build-up of a crippling caffeine addiction. Many of us need caffeine to function on a day-to-day basis and, without it, we are essentially useless. However, getting your coffee fix from Starbucks or your local coffee shop every day can get a bit pricey. Brewing your own coffee and bringing it with you is a much more cost-effective option for the long run. But in order to do this, you’re going to need a solid travel coffee mug to carry your morning brew. Well, unless you like spilling hot coffee all over yourself on the way to work.

Best Travel Coffee Mug for Everyday Use

If you plan on getting a mug for your everyday commute, whether its right down the road or a two-hour train ride, you can’t go wrong with the Thermos Stainless King 16 Ounce Travel Mug with Handle. Thanks to Thermos’s vacuum insulation technology, your coffee can stay hot up to five hours, giving you ample time to drink it on your commute or once you get to work. It can easily fit in almost any cupholder, and it comes with a side handle so you don’t have to hold the cup itself. If you’re more a tea drinker, there’s a built-in tea hook to help keep your tea bag from falling into the beverage. Basically, you can’t go wrong with this travel mug if you plan on using it daily.

Best Travel Coffee Mug for Versatility

For those who prefer a mug with a little more versatility, the Hydro Flask Travel Coffee Flask is the way to go. What makes this mug so versatile is the variety of compatible caps you can use — the wide flex cap, the wide flip lid, and the wide straw lid are all compatible (but sold separately). So if you decide to switch it up and drink an iced coffee, for example, you can opt for the wide straw lid. In terms of temperature control, this premium grade 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-free mug will keep your drink hot for six hours and conversely, keep drinks cold for a full 24-hours. Plus, five percent of all proceeds go to a charity of your choice, so for all the kind-hearted folks out there, this is a great buy.

Best Travel Coffee Mug for Value

While the aforementioned mugs are far from expensive, if you want something a little cheaper, the Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug is a basic, yet highly effective travel mug for big-time coffee drinkers. This stainless steel mug holds a whopping 20 oz of liquid and can keep your coffee hot for up to seven hours, actually giving it a leg up on the other two mugs in those two regards. The autoseal technology also helps make your beverage spill-proof, making it ideal for long car rides, train commutes, and bumpy subway excursions.