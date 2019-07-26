Best Pill Crusher or Cutter

While some people don’t even need water to do it, most of us are not good at taking pills. The idea of having to force down large pills makes a lot of people gag. There’s an easier way to take your medicine, thanks to these pill crushers and cutters. Being able to turn your pills into a digestible pieces or powder alleviates all the worry out of taking pills. Whether you have a cold or need to take your daily vitamins, make your life simpler by checking out any of the three pill crushers we’ve selected for you.

Most Versatile Pill Crusher

With the ability to not only crush but also cut pills, the EZY DOSE Cut N’ Crush works on almost any pill. You can cut and chop your medication into a powder or just into smaller bits to make them easier to swallow. The stainless steel blade precisely cuts the medication and won’t become dull, even after repeated use. It has a built-in storage compartment that can hold up to four pills, allowing you to set up your meds for the week ahead. Also built in is a drinking cup and cover that assists you in taking the pills. This is perfect for people who struggle with dysphagia.

Best Pill Splitter

For an easy way to cut your pills in half to go down simpler, the EQUADOSE Pill Splitter is a strong option. It is equipped with patent pending twin blades that are angled so they won’t dull but also aren’t sharp to the touch. The dual blades cut each pill in two perfect halves and keeps them in place in either compartment. With the swivel top, it can double as a pill box. The pill cutter is made from solid aircraft aluminum that won’t wear over time. The pills are to be lined up in the middle by the user.

Best Pill Crusher for Multiple Pills

If you take multiple medications and vitamins a day, using the Pillcut Multiple Pill Splitter will make your mornings hassle-free. It can split or quarter your pills all in one motion. It is for use with round or oblong-shaped pills that will fit inside the mechanism. The blade is made from medical grade stainless steel, so it won’t rust. It can fit up to seven small, round pills inside it, meaning you can take care of your pills all at once. On the edge of the splitter is a guard that protects your hands from the blades. This is not meant for gel capsules.