Best Neck Massager

Waking up with a stiff neck is one of the worst ways to start a day. Moving your head side to side is nearly impossible and the shooting pains really limit what you can do. To prevent a stiff neck or to help soothe yourself if you have one, take a look at these neck massagers. A lot of people hold most of their stress in their neck and shoulders. So in between your trips to your masseuse, if you’re fancy enough to have one, try out any of the three neck massagers below and work out any kinks you have at home.

Best Deep Tissue Massager

If you’re looking for a deep tissue massage to get rid of your pain at the source, the RESTECK Electric Shiatsu Back Neck and Shoulder Massager is a great option. The rollers can work out any sort of knot or pain. With four buttons that regulate heat and use, this massager lets you choose the mode and pattern of your rollers. With two holes for your arms, you can keep the massager in place on your neck, shoulders and back. It can also be wrapped around your legs, feet, and stomach area to massage any sort of ache and pain.

Best Massager to Use on the Go

If you couldn’t quite get that pain out of your neck in the morning before work, then the InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat can help. Included with the massager, besides its wall adapter, is a car plug, so you can strap it on during your commute and feel more relaxed. The bi-directional rollers mimic the motion of an in-person massage. It has four big nodes and four small nodes to resemble a deep tissue massage. It has infrared heat to ease tension and stress. It comes with a carrying case, so you can bring it wherever you want.

Most Versatile Massager

With the ability to be placed anywhere on your body, the Zyllion Shiatsu Back Neck Massager will ease any tension you’re experiencing. The ergonomic design is compact and contours to behind your neck, back, legs, calf and thigh areas. Plus, it comes with adjustable straps that allow you to change how it’s sitting mid-massage or let you buckle it to a chair or pillow. It has an advanced heating function to soothe your muscles. This massager must be plugged in while it’s in use and comes with an adapter for the wall.