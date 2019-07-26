We sifted through more than 200 paid iPhone and iPad apps that went on sale on Friday to find the best of the bunch that have been made free for a limited time. You’ll find eight different iOS apps below, and you can score a few more if you head back to yesterday’s roundup, because a few of those apps are still available for free as well.

Fill me up

Normally $0.99.

Fill the grid with oddly shaped puzzle pieces provided to beat the level! Seems easy enough, well it is at first, but gets progressively harder as you work your way through 50 hand crafted levels.

EMF Cell Towers Detector

Normally $2.99.

Discover the radiation that you’re receiving currently by the communications towers that surrounds you.

Point with your mobile upright and you will see the EMF towers emitting and the current distance to them, as it is used augmented reality.

The towers you can see are UMTS, CDMA, GSM and LTE, which also establish 3g and 4g communications.

We are in an invisible world plenty of waves which surrounds us and your body gets impregnated. Discover which are the towers that exist nearby, at home, at office, or wherever you want to check. You will be surprised of the large number of repeaters, antennas and transmitters existing nearby.

This app uses your GPS to get your location and shows you the towers that emit near you in a radius of several hundred meters. If too many towers show up, which is usual in cities, use the horizontal slider to shorten the radius that is reached.

It gives an idea of the emissions chaos that exists around us. This app, when calculates the radiation, does not take into account the waves of the high voltage cables nor the individual routers in every house.

Discover the wave emissions existing around you. Next time you say “there’s no signal here”, you’ll know it’s better that way.

HanYou – Chinese Recognizer

Normally $3.99.

HanYou is a modern offline Chinese dictionary, including many features to help you read and learn Chinese. HanYou features powerful offline Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, developed in-house and continuously improved over the past 6 years. HanYou’s algorithms let you recognize over 13000 Chinese characters, both simplified and traditionals, in your pictures or with your device camera. Chinese text is detected, recognized and parsed into words in a fraction of a second. Detailed information of each word and Chinese character is then provided such as their pronunciation and their definition in English. HanYou is the perfect companion to help you read books, mangas, signs, menu, and improve your Chinese reading skills while enjoying your favorite reading material. HanYou also has a built-in drawing feature for you to draw and translate Chinese characters on your touch-screen with very high accuracy. DICTIONARY:

• Multiple target languages availables: English, German, French and Hungarian

• Search Chinese words from in any kind of input: Traditional / Simplified / Pinyins

• You can also search the other way and input foreign words in the search bar

• Fast and accurate Handwriting Recognition

• Intuitive Radical search

• Search words that either start with / end with / contain the query word

• Example sentences (> 10K) built from various sources

• Build vocabulary lists of Chinese words (which you can share as files or text in many ways)

• Listen to the Chinese pronunciation of words through the “Speak” function OPTICAL CHARACTER RECOGNITION (OCR):

• A powerful Optical Character Recognition (OCR) engine which lets you translate Chinese characters in images

• HanYou recognizes more that 13000 Chinese characters

• HanYou recognizes both Traditional and Simplified characters

• You can recognize Chinese text with your Live Camera or on Still Pictures (from your camera roll)

• Read either horizontal or vertical Chinese text TEXT ANALYZER:

• Add Pinyins in Safari! Whenever you are browsing on a web page with Chinese text, tap the “share” button at the bottom and select “HanYou Add Pinyins” to display all pinyins

• Paste some text, or import it from the OCR modes, into the text analyzer to get definitions of each word in the text

• Pinyins are also displayed automatically

• Listen to the Chinese text with the “Speak” function HANYOU WALL:

• Get help from the user community by sharing pictures on the Yomiwa Wall

Pixomatic photo editor

Normally $4.99.

J.R. Bookwalter, Macworld: “Desktop-quality image masking and editing tools. For extracting objects from images and repurposing them in a variety of different ways, Pixomatic 3 has no equal on smartphones or tablets.” #1 Paid App in 92 Countries and #1 Paid Photo & Video App in 122 Countries. Featured by Apple in “Great Photography Apps”, “New Apps We Love” & “Share the Fever” on the App Store in more than 20 countries. Pixomatic is the first-ever mobile app that brings desktop level quality for selecting and masking images. Now, you have no problems with cutting out even the most difficult picture elements, including hair! Smoothly select and mask even the trickiest hair edges.

Also, we introduce hundreds of photo stickers that you can add to your photos with a single tap. In just a few minutes create funny pranks, visual art and social media posts for your business or stunning photo manipulations, viral memes and selfies to share with friends. Pixomatic has a full range of amazing photo editing tools for creative minds. Use smart cutout, add layers, apply blending modes and unique filters to create epic masterpieces. Let Pixomatic be your only all-in-one photo editor! What users tell about us: “This is the best photo app on a smartphone to date I’ve used and I’m a photo technician.”- Bluetiger69. “Cutting out images of flying pies to paste into my friends’ pictures has never been easier.” – by runningsealey. Pixomatic offers: Awesome Cutouts

• Cut out, replace, and remove image elements

• Select, mask and easily cut out even the trickiest hair (first time ever on iPhone and iPad)

• Pixomatic also makes it easy to save your cutouts and edits in a dedicated album for future use Hundreds of photo stickers

• Intentionally photobomb friends’ pics by adding funny animal stickers to them

• Play pranks on friends through editing their photos with one of the hand stickers Double Exposure

• Fuse two photos together to create amazing surrealistic creations

• Overlay two pics and use the “Blend” effect to merge them

Camera Angle

Normally $0.99.

While shooting a picture, You can confirm the direction and the angle of the device at a glance.

This app is available in various scenes. For example, when you want to take exactly the building by horizontal and vertical, the documents from just above, the ceiling paintings, with adjust the direction, and so on. [PAN] Angle of the left and right as the vertical axis of the device. Direction of the compass is displayed when the screen is perpendicular to the ground.

[TILT] Angle of the up and down as the horizontal axis of the device.

[ROLL] Angle of the rotation as the front and back axis of the device. Direction of the compass is displayed when the screen is horizontal to the ground. Compatible with front/rear camera, flash AUTO/ON/OFF, auto focus/tap focus.

Neo Monsters

Normally $0.99.

Become a Legend! Capture over 1000 Animated Monsters and Duel in Real-Time PvP! Form your team and battle for victory! Capture, train, and evolve to become the champion in one of the biggest monster battling RPGs! Neo Monsters is an addictive strategy RPG that features epic 4v4 battles between two teams of up to 16 monsters. The unique turn-based battle system allows you to come up with powerful chain strategies by combining hundreds of abilities. Hunt down the strongest monsters and harness their power, then take the battle online to dominate in exciting PvP battles and leagues! Are you ready to take the challenge? ▶Features:

● Build your Monster Collection

• Capture and evolve over 1000 fully animated monsters!

• Train your monsters and unleash their deadly potential.

• Collect evolution ingredients to create the ultimate power! ● Form a Battle Strategy

• Build the ultimate team of up to 16 monsters.

• Defeat your opponents in epic turn-based 4v4 battles!

• Create devastating combinations from hundreds of abilities. ● Become the Champion

• Conquer six Leagues and take on the Grand Champion in 60+ hours of adventure!

• Explore multiple islands and dungeons on your journey.

• Follow the story to uncover the truth behind your late uncle’s atrocity. ● Take the Battle Online

• Duel players from around the world in PvP leagues!

• Complete 100+ online missions.

• Take on weekly updated events to unlock big rewards.

MemoMa

Normally $3.99.

MemoMa saves your notes in your calendar. You can also watch your photos and add comments. What’s possible:

Saving notes in the calendar.

Registering frequently used words for fast typing.

Viewing photos.

Adding comments to photos.

Search notes with multiple keywords

Apple Watch: Writing and reading notes.

Apple Watch: Checking calendar events. What’s not supported:

Attaching files or images.

Formatting fonts.

Gunship Sequel: WW2

Normally $1.99.

Gunship Sequel WW2 (previously known as Wings of Duty) brings realistic combat flight simulation experience to mobile platforms with 360 degrees detail-realistic cockpits, carrier operations, multi-player battles, arcade/historic/realistic modes and more. Features Midway, Pearl Harbor, Guadalcanal and New Guinea map, and the new Europe theater. Tanks are now available for battles.

