Best Cutting Board

If you’re planning a three-course meal, you’re going to need a lot of food prep stations. There’s almost no doubt that you’ll need to cut, chop or dice something. Impress your guests with your knife skills and make life easy on yourself by using any of these cutting boards. Having a good cutting board is one of the differences between amateur and professional chefs. Owning multiple cutting boards saves a lot of time in the kitchen, as you won’t need to wash the same one multiple times. We’ve made it easy on you, highlighting some of the best options out there, so you can click and then cut faster.

Best Extra Large Cutting Board

If you’re in need of a large cutting board that can double as a serving tray, look no further than the Greener Chef Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board. Measuring 18” x 12.5”, this organic wood board is antimicrobial and non-slip, so you can cut quickly and safely. It has juice grooves for catching liquids if you’re cutting meats and is BPA-free. Made from heavy-duty bamboo, your knife won’t damage it and it won’t damage your knife. If there is a crack or splinter, Greener Chef will replace it absolutely free, as it comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Best 3-Piece Cutting Board Set

Giving you three cutting boards, each a different size, the Gorilla Grip Original Reversible Cutting Board 3-Piece Set is great for any starter kitchen. The three sizes are large (16” x 11.2”), medium (13.8” x 9.6”) and small (11.8” x 8”). Gorilla Grip cutting boards won’t dull your knives and they are reversible to be used on either side. They each have grooves on the edges to collect juices and they have a strong rubber border that won’t slide while you’re cutting. There are over 15 different colors and styles to choose from, so you can pick the one that matches your kitchen’s aesthetic.

Best Easy-To-Clean Cutting Board

Having to hand wash a cutting board is a hassle and luckily, the Chef Grids Durable XL Marble Cutting Board Set is a good option against that. They come two in a set with the extra large measuring 17” x 11” and the medium measuring 11.4” x 7.85”. Both of them are dishwasher safe and have non-slip grips. The cutting boards have an ergonomic design and a handle for easy storage. They won’t discolor, crack or split, guaranteed. Additionally, the set comes with a stainless steel nine-inch knife that will no doubt come in handy.