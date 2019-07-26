An epic deleted scene from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was just revealed in a blooper reel

Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing film in the known universe after surpassing Avatar at the box office just a few days ago, a title the latter held for a decade. If you haven’t seen the best MCU film to date, you can still find it in theaters because the re-released version is still screening across the country. But you should also know that it’ll soon be available online as a digital version, and in stores in Blu-ray format.

Marvel dropped a great teaser for the film ahead of its digital release, a short blooper reel that shows some of our beloved stars goofing off in front of the camera. But included in the reel might be something a lot better than mistakes made during takes, and that’s a scene that could have been one of the most epic moments in the movie. That is, until they deleted it.

Posted on Entertainment Weekly, the scene is just over a minute long, but that’s enough to give us a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the Avengers 4 universe. Here it is in full:

As ComicBook points out, the gag reel includes the hero trench scene. As you might have guessed, the scene is set during the massive final battle, with several heroes talking to each other about what’s happening.

We learned about that scene all the way back in April after the film hit theaters, when Endgame writers Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely sat down with The New York Times. During the interview, they revealed that they imagined this massive trench scene where all sorts of heroes would meet:

Were there scenes you wrote for this sequence that didn’t make it into the film? McFEELY: It didn’t play well, but we had a scene in a trench where, for reasons, the battle got paused for about three minutes, and now there’s 18 people all going, ‘What are we going to do?’ ‘I’m going to do this.’ ‘I’m going to do this.’ Just bouncing around this completely fake, fraudulent scene. When you have that many people, it invariably is, one line, one line, one line. And that’s not a natural conversation. MARKUS: It also required them to find enough shelter to have a conversation in the middle of the biggest battle. It wasn’t a polite World War I battle where you have a moment.

Ultimately, that scene was cut — and for a good reason — but you can catch a glimpse of it in the video above. Endgame will be available online on July 30th and in stores on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.