The Mate 30 Pro’s daring new design leaks again, and it’s so much sleeker than the Note 10

Huawei is widely expected to unveil a new flagship handset in October, regardless of what happens with Trump’s ban. That handset is the Mate 30 Pro, part of the Mate 30 series that will probably include three different phones, just like last year’s Mate 20 line. The Pro will be the best of them, packing higher-end specs and features, and it will compete directly against some of the new flagships launching in the second half of the year like the Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, and Pixel 4. The Mate 20 Pro was well ahead of many of its Android rivals when it comes to new features, and the Mate 30 Pro is also expected to bring exciting innovations. Chief among them is a refined design, which keeps getting leaked.

We saw alleged Mate 30 Pro prototypes only a few days ago, as the handset was supposedly being tested in the wild. The phone is expected to look a lot like its predecessor, featuring an iPhone X-like notch at the top complete with 3D face recognition components, as well as a Galaxy S-like curved display and a small chin bezel at the bottom.

However, the Mate 30 Pro will take its screen curvatures to the extreme, as can be seen in the following images posted on Twitter by well-known insider Ice Universe:

Mate 30 Pro protective film pic.twitter.com/6FFBIME3yr — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 25, 2019

The purported Mate 30 Pro screen protector in these photos perfectly illustrates what other rumors said in the past, including previous leaks from the same insider. The side curves are indeed more pronounced than on the Galaxy S10 or Note 10, which means the side bezels are virtually gone. They’re still there if you look from a different angle, but from the front, they’re almost invisible.

Ice has been complaining recently that Samsung shelved this type of innovative smartphone design, while Chinese vendors decided to go forward with it. In addition to Huawei, other local smartphone makers will release similarly designed phones soon. But will these extreme edges be able to survive accidental drops? Or should we already worry about the Mate 30 Pro’s screen durability?