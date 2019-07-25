Best No-Hassle Toothbrush Holder

Back in college, you probably didn’t care as much about your dental health as you should’ve. Keeping the same toothbrush for too long and storing it in a case without every really cleaning it. But there are ways to store your toothbrush and maintain its hygiene for its lifespan, thanks to these well-designed toothbrush holders. No longer will you just leave your toothbrush on the edge of your sink, building up gunk. With these different options, you can easily and safely store your toothbrush so you’ll be able to flash those pearly whites everyday.

Best Steel Toothbrush Holder

With four toothbrush slots and one slot for toothpaste, the hblife Stainless Steel Bathroom Toothbrush Holder is just right for your family. The steel will never rust and the glossy surface won’t fade. It will easily fit on your kitchen sink and the slots are deep enough that your toothbrushes won’t fall out. You can even store other things in it, such as shaving needs, combs, facial cleanser, or whatever else you’d like to keep close. It’s just under five inches in length, so you don’t have to worry about it taking up a lot of space. This is meant for handheld toothbrushes, not electric ones.

Best Toothbrush Holder Set

In order to keep your toothbrush head free of dust and bathroom odors, Maiile has made the Wikor Toothbrush Holder Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser Set. It has five slots that will keep your toothbrushes in order and in place so they won’t touch each other. The clamshell design top covers your toothbrush heads and stores them easily. The toothpaste dispenser fits most toothpaste sizes and has a vacuum extrusion pump that delivers the right amount of toothpaste. Both of these are meant to be mounted on smooth walls or mirrors, freeing up sink space and making them easily accessible for all family members.

Best Mountable Toothbrush Holder

If you want a toothbrush holder that’s attached to your mirror or wall, the SIMPLELIFE Toothbrush Holder is what you want. With a suction cup that latches on and holds things in place, it won’t fall and it’ll keep things where you need them. With four carefully designed slots, your toothbrushes will hang individually and safely. It fits 9mm wide toothbrushes and requires no tools or drilling of holes to install. It can hold up to 10 lbs and has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so there’s no harm in trying it out.