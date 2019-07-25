Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale offers tons of discounts on Apple products

We’re still about four months away from the traditional discount-shopping madness that surrounds Black Friday. But there’s certainly never a bad time for retailers to offer sweet, sweet discounts on all the consumer electronics gadgets we love, and Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale which the retailer introduced this week will certainly check off a number of boxes on shoppers’ lists.

We’re talking hundreds of dollars off Apple products, for example, like some iPad and MacBook Pro models, not to mention tons of discounts on smart home products and lots of other offers as part of the sale that runs through July 27.

Early access to the sale ends Thursday night, and though you need to be a My Best Buy member to get that access, you can easily sign up for free at that link. Here are some of the Apple deals on offer as part of the sale:

You can grab a 2nd-generation “Geek Squad Certified” refurbished Apple Pencil for just $89.99, the regular price of which is $129. There are also several Apple Watch deals you can score, such as $50 discounts on the 40mm and 44mm Aluminum models of the Apple Watch Series 4 (offered starting at $349 and $379, respectively), and the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 in Space Gray Aluminum is also offered for $309, 100 bucks off the $409 price tag.

Moving on, we’re also seeing iTunes cards offered for 20% off, as well as up to $250 off the price of some iPad Pro models. Additionally, you can save several hundred dollars on some MacBook Pro models, such as 2018’s 16GB RAM, 256GB model for $1,999.99, down from $2,399.99. Likewise, the 512GB version of that model is $2,299.99, down from $2,799.99.

You can also grab discounted Beats headphones and tons of other products as part of the sale. Happy hunting, discount-lovers.