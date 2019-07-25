Best Barstool for Your Counter

Grab a shaker, pour your favorite liquor in a high ball glass, and pull up one of these barstools to make your kitchen or counter feel like a speakeasy. Many apartments and houses have high counters in the kitchen area and the best way to turn them into a usable space is by picking up some barstools. Eating, playing cards, or just simply conversing at your counter are just some of the things you can do while sitting there. But you want to make sure you and your guests can enjoy your living space comfortably. Look no further than these three options of barstools and outfit your bar and counter area with some style.

Best Leather Barstool

Giving your kitchen or bar area an updated look, the Leopard Outdoor Products Modern Square PU Leather Adjustable Bar Stools come in a set of two. With a square back and seat made from high density foam upholstered in black leather, you’ll be sitting in comfort. The barstool easily adjusts from 21.5″ to 31.5″, allowing you and your guests to set the proper height. It has a polished chrome base and a footrest for added comfort and stability. There are 10 different colors and designs to choose from, so pick the one that’s right for your home.

Best Metal Barstool

Touting superior durability, UrbanMod 24-Inch Bar Stools can hold up to 330 lbs with their heavy duty galvanized steel design. They come in a set of four and the square design makes stacking them easy. It has footrest bars on each side and there are rubber-filled gaps on each leg, so you won’t cut your feet on a jagged edge. Each foot has a rubber stopper, keeping your floor protected. Underneath, there is cross bracing, making the UrbanMod barstools incredibly sturdy. These can be used indoors or outdoors and are perfect for a cafe-like setting.

Best Tall Barstool

Giving you a complete look around with its ability to swivel 360 degrees, the Ashley Furniture Valebeck Upholstered Swivel Barstool lets you talk to both sides of the counter. This taller barstool is 43.25″ high and will fit at higher islands and make it feel like a pub seat. The barstool is made of wood, engineered wood and metal and is upholstered with a faux leather seat cushion. The seat has an antique nail head trim, accentuating the bottom portion. It has a comfortable, circular footrest and requires only a light amount of assembling.