I have no idea when we started needing a “National Day” for anything and everything, but National Tequila Day is something I can definitely get behind. Last week we had National Ice Cream Day and National Hot Dog Day, and the week before that was National French Fry Day. I suppose these holidays are no more or less legitimate than all the ridiculous Hallmark holidays that have been invented over the years. Actually, these celebrations are way better because instead of having to spend a bunch of cash, you get free stuff!

July 24th is National Tequila Day 2019, and Offers.com rounded up all the best deals across the country that are available today to help you celebrate this holiest of holidays — including $1 tequila shots. You’ll find all the deals below, and don’t forget to call your local restaurants and watering holes to see if they’re doing anything special today. ¡Arriba, abajo, al centro y adentro!

Bahama Breeze: All week long (July 21 to 27) in honor of Tequila Day, get $5 Classic Margaritas and $10 Create Your Own Tequila Flights. See details.

Chili’s: July’s $5 ’Rita of the month is the Southern Back Porch ’Rita, which features a blend of Southern Comfort, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, fresh sour and mango puree.

Chuy’s: On July 24, enjoy $1 floaters, $1 off the new Frozen Patron Pineapple Rita and $5 queso appetizers. See details.

Cyclone Anaya’s: July 24 to 27, order from the Cocktails y Comida prix fixe menu, which offers food pairings with tequila cocktails.

Drizly: Have tequila delivered to your door. Get $5 off liquor delivery with this promo code.

El Fenix: At participating locations, get 8-oz. margaritas on the rocks or frozen for just $1. Limit three per person.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Get $2 House Margaritas at participating locations. Not available in some states.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: On July 24, get a variety of specials: $6 flavored margaritas, $5 infused tequila shots, $8 guacamole flights and $5 tequila lime tacos. See details.

On the Border: National Tequila Day specials include $4 Cuervo ’Ritas, $3 Cuervo Shots, $2 Queso Cups and $1 Meltdowns.

Taco Cabana: Get $1 tequila shots on July 24.

Twin Peaks: Specials for National Tequila Day include $2.99 Dulce Vida & Cuervo Silver and $4.99 for select tequilas, including Patron Silver and Don Julio Silver.

Walmart: The Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker is $10 off. Get it in time for National Tequila Day with free in-store pickup.

World Market: Shop for delicious margarita mixes, coarse salts to rim your glass and drinkware. Use this promo code to get 10% off your order.