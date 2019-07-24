One of the most exciting Android phones of the year was spotted in the wild for the first time

The second half of the year will bring us several Android flagships that will look to compete against Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 series, and some of them leaked already. The Note 10 launches on August 7th, and we know everything there is to know about it. The Pixel 4 is also not a well-kept secret, as Google’s next flagship appeared in several leaks in the past few weeks. We also saw several leaks showing components for what will easily be one of the most exciting handsets of the year, and now we have actual photos of the unannounced device.

obscured by bulky protective cases and charging in the images below are two Huawei Mate 30 Pro handsets. They’ve been photographed on public transportation, as you can see in these images, and then shared on Weibo.

Image Source: Weibo

How do we know we’re looking at the Mate 30 Pro here? Previous leaks have identified two unique design features that will help the Mate 30 Pro stand out from the Android crowd. First of all, we have a notch at the top of the phone that will pack components for 3D face recognition as well as the selfie camera.

Image Source: Weibo

Secondly, the Mate 30 Pro is expected to feature curved edges, like its predecessor. But the curvature of the Mate 30 Pro will be more extreme than similar designs like the Mate 20 Pro, Galaxy S10, and OnePlus 7 Pro. On top of that, the fact the phones are placed inside incredibly ugly protective cases is another indication we’re looking at unreleased devices the manufacturer wants to protect.

Image Source: Weibo

All the phones in these images are turned on with the displays facing up, as some test is clearly underway — the other two phones appear to be Mate 20 X handsets. That means the person who took the photo did not get a look at the handset’s rear design, which is expected to feature a new triple-lens camera module, according to recent leaks.

The Mate 30 series will probably be unveiled in mid-October and will be comprised of several models, including Lite, Pro, and X versions. The Pro, however, will be Huawei’s best new Android phone for the second half of 2019.