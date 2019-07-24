Building your own family can get a bit…hectic. To say the least. This is especially true for the early stages when you have young children and are enamored with the idea of having them grow up alongside a family pet. When things start getting a little too overwhelming, the best course of action might be installing a few child-friendly pet gates around the house. This can help you maintain your sanity while cooking in the kitchen, cleaning the dining room, or simply just trying to keep the peace throughout the house. Let’s go through some of these potential life-savers so that you can, once again, maintain some semblance of peace and quiet throughout your household.

Best Freestanding Pet Gate

For a classic, freestanding pet gate that doesn’t require advanced installation, the Primetime Petz 360 Configurable Dog Gate with Door is a fantastic option. For starters, its rich walnut finish makes it look great in any room in the house. This four-panel wood dog gate stands 30″ tall and can span up to 72″ for wider openings. Hinges with rotations up to 360 degrees make it versatile enough to fit in a bevy of places, whether it be the bottom of your staircase, a kitchen, or the doorway to your room. Plus, you can always choose to optimize it further with optional support feet, wall-mount kits, and extensions (sold separately).

Best Pet Gate for Versatility

In terms of versatility, you’re not going to find something better than the Richell 3-in-1 Convertible Elite Pet Gate. As you can see from the title, with this gate you’re basically getting three items in one — a freestanding gate, a room divider, and a pet pen. The six-panel gate is made with specifically designed cap lock panels that secure in place at 90 or 180-degree angles, depending on how you want to arrange it. There’s also a lockable gate door so you can get in and out without having to remove the whole barrier, and the whole thing folds up super neatly for easy and quick storage, making it a great option for long or short-term.

Best Pet Gate for Small Dogs

If you don’t need something too crazy for your small little ankle biter, you can always opt for the Carlson Pet Products Lil’ Tuffy Expandable Gate with Small Pet Door. This durable, adjustable, and inexpensive dog door stands 18 inches tall and 26-38 inches wide, and includes a 10″ x 7″ dog door that can let your small pet go through without having to take down the whole gate. Thanks to its quick-fit patented system, the door is able to to be removed and re-adjusted rather simply, regardless.