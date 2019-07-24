Our roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a great one yesterday, and there are still a handful of freebies in there if you missed it. Once you’re done with that, come back to Wednesday’s roundup and you’ll find eight fresh premium apps that are all free downloads for a limited time.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word "get," it is no longer free. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases.

Ocmo

Normally $4.99.

Ocmo is an award winning ninja rope platformer that challenges even hardcore gamers. Fluid movement, physics based gameplay and tight controls create unique sense of freedom and flow. “I love it” John Romero (Quake, Doom) “There are not many games worth playing on mobile, but Ocmo definitely is” Tommy Refenes (Super Meat Boy) Survive the 80 dangerous levels including secrets and boss fights. Set new records and share speedrunning videos. Swing with tentacles through the levels using momentum to your advantage. Eat rabbits and discover the world. You are the monster of the forest. Features:

*Lots of dying

*Ragdoll rabbits

*Physics-based eating

*Unique and precise controls

*Hard to master

*Well crafted and diverse level design

*Loads of depth

*Designed for speedrunning

*Online leaderboards

*Beautiful world with a small but dark story to discover

*Immersive sounds (works best with headphones)

*Everyplay support

*80 levels

*over 10 hours of gameplay, plenty more in Dark World

*Endless learning

Reminder Pro

Normally $4.99.

Daily reminder is your kind reminder to housekeeper~ There are always times in life when things are falling apart. “Daily reminder” supports the quick setting of reminders to keep your work and life in order.~ [Daily reminders] Help you manage your schedule, plan your time, customize your plans, record your to-do list, etc. Support birthday reminders, anniversaries, countdown days, medication reminders on time, live reminders of football matches, etc. to make you the most thoughtful and thoughtful one in your family and friends.~ Acquired high-quality recommendation application of famous media “Ai Orange Science and Technology” Better memory than bad writing, add reminders in advance, and remember important things!

Goodboi Stickers: Aminals

Normally $1.99.

Goodboi! The boi counterpart to Goodgurl!

These puppers are usually really good! They cook, they study, they compliment you, and they are almost always super happy! He’s so good! Download these stickers to tell people how good you or they are! For more stickers like this, search for Aminal Stickers on the app store!

Ananda – PREMIUM

Normally $2.99.

Ananda helps you meditate, focus and relax with progressive binaural tones and high quality peaceful sounds. -Enhance your brainwaves

Choose from one of Ananda’s numerous binaural programs to focus, relax, meditate, or even to get the most out of a nap. Each program comes with binaural beats designed to help you reach a specific mood or state of mind. -Discover a new ambiance every time

Each session provides a subtly fresh, new ambiance. A unique combination of nature sounds, chants, mantras and peaceful bells is generated on top of binaural tones every time you start Ananda. -Recharge and feel good

Take a break at home, at the office, or in the subway. Even a few minutes of Ananda will get you refreshed and ready to deliver your best while staying calm and zen. Main Features – 13 Binaural programs

– Conscious Thinking

– Focus & Concentration

– Increased Attention

– Learn & Memorize

– Creativity

– Energize

– Deep Meditation

– Lucid Dreaming

– Intuition

– Relaxation

– Restorative Sleep

– Power Nap

– Wake Up – Short description and benefits of every binaural program

– High quality nature and peaceful sounds

– Choose the sounds you prefer

– Sounds are mixed together in a new way for every session

– Simple and minimalist design

– Information on brainwaves and binaural tones included in the app Download now and let us know how Ananda Meditate, Focus and Relax helps you in your daily activities.

Around the World in 80d 2019

Normally $0.99.

In 2019, a great novel “Around the World in 80 Days” is reborn as a game! ● Traveling the world through a puzzle game

– Merge two same buildings into one!

– Make the buildings higher and collect all the buildings in the world! ● Travel and learn about diverse cultures

– Discover beautiful buildings that show the national characteristics and history of the country!

– Learn more about diverse cultures through Wikipedia and YouTube! ● Travel around the world and collect treasures

– Find the hidden treasures in the world!

– Take a quiz and collect treasures from around the world! ● Epic BGM

– Epic BGM made by professional artists that represent each country.

WordMap: Interactive Thesaurus

Normally $0.99.

WordMap is a new smart way to explore word meanings and relations. This application is an interactive English thesaurus that helps you find the meanings for words and show relations between associated words. You can quickly find a suitable word, extend your vocabulary and improve your grammar. FEATURES:

● More than 200,000 English words and definitions

● Intuitive interface that shows semantic relations between words

● Color coding for different parts of speech

● Word suggestions

● Editable bookmarks function

● Undo/Redo

● Save the result map into Photo library, send it by email or share it with your friends

● No internet connection required

Teach Me Klingon

Normally $1.99.

The easiest and fastest way to become fluent in Klingon! Expand your vocabulary with the scientifically proven flashcards method and join millions of happy users already benefitting of our 700+ words presented with the proper Klingon writing system and glyphs. ▶ FLUENT SPEAKER AUDIO

Search no more: There is no other Klingon app on the App Store with that number of words perfectly recorded and pronounced by a fluent speaker. ABOUT OUR VOICE TALENT: Cory Klingsporn is a translator, editor, Star Trek enthusiast, and voice talent. He wishes you the best of luck on your adventures in learning Klingon. ▶ FEATURES

● Flashcards : Built-in flashcard trainer to help you memorize words!

● 700+ selected words to enrich your vocabulary!

● Audio pronunciation to help you speak fluently.

● Test: Multiple choice quizzes crafted for you to test your progression. Share your progress on Twitter or Facebook.

● Word of the Day: Get notified with a new word to learn every day. Learn words without even entering the app!

● Glossary: Look up definitions quickly. Review what you’ve learned & your mistakes easily.

● Random: Access random definitions to learn fresh new words every day; everything to fulfil your appetite for discovery!

● Listen & Repeat: Learn and review hands-free while running, driving, commuting…etc

● Stats: Track your progress with detailed graphs and statistics. ▶ HAPPY CUSTOMERS

“This is a great app, especially for reviewing when you have a few minutes. Thank you! Highly recommend it!“

“I like the test option of the program, which is really handy for practicing and increasing vocabulary.”

“Great app! I recommend it! Can’t ask for more.“

“Best learning app ever.“ ** EDUAPP AWARD 2019 ** Compatible with iPhone, iPod Touch & iPad running iOS10+.

No Internet connection required after download.

QuickClip | Clipboard Manager

Normally $0.99.

Save copied text too easily and quickly.

QuickClip is very useful clipboard manager.

You can quickly and easy copy and paste. App Features

– Simple UI

– You can access all clips from Widget

– iCloud Sync

– No Ads

– Folder *This application is only supported iOS10 or higher.

