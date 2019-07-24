Best Airline Approved Pet Carrier

Let’s face it: we don’t like to leave our pets at home. Leaving them in a kennel is an even tougher idea and why pay to board them when you could bring them with you? If your dog or cat is a part of the family and you want to bring them on your next trip, you can do so thanks to these airline approved pet carriers. Whether it’s a service animal or just your family pet, having to worry about them when you are traveling isn’t fun for anyone. So check out these amazing carriers we’ve selected for you and hop the next flight with your pup.

Best Expandable Pet Carrier

If you’re looking for a carrier for in the air and on the ground, the PETYELLA Airline Approved Pet Carrier gives your pet ample room. In its closed form, it is 11″ x 11″ x 18″ and, when it’s expanded, it boasts measurements of 31″ x 11″ x 18″. It has a reinforced steel frame that collapse while your animal is inside. It is meant for pets up to 11 lbs. It comes with a shoulder strap, collapsible bowl, fleece blanket, and padded faux bottom to keep your pet traveling in style. The swivel clips prevent the shoulder strap from twisting and it has a leash clip on the inside that secures your pet.

Best Mesh Pet Carrier

To maximize air flow and allow you to see your pet inside, the Sherpa Travel Original Deluxe Pet Carrier has mesh windows on the sides, ends and top. It has a padded, adjustable strap for your shoulder, as well as a seat belt strap for the car or plane. The liner is washable, making the entire carrier easy to clean. The wire springs allow it to be folded and stored easily when not in use. Its size (17″ x 11″ x 10.5″) is perfect for a medium-sized pet.

Best Pet Carrier on Wheels

Pet Peppy’s Premium Expandable Pet Carrier is ideal for wheeling your pet through the airport. It comes with 360° rotational and removable wheels as well as a 45° articulating and collapsible handle for simple transportation. It has an easy-to-use mechanism that detaches the wheels from the bag, so you can pick up the bag by the handle and continue to move. It is built for pets up to 14 lbs and two of the sides are expandable. The ventilated top and sides make it great to be used at home or on the road. The carrier has a side pocket that you can store treats in.