Adam Sandler isn’t done making Netflix movies: New Halloween project announced

Murder Mystery, The Week Of, The Meyerowitz Stories, The Do-Over, and The Ridiculous 6 are all movies that Adam Sandler made for Netflix in the past few years on top of a stand up special of his own. Sandler isn’t done with Netflix, and that’s hardly surprising, considering that Sandler films are very popular on the streaming service. The actor is working on a new comedy for Netflix that might touch on the horror genre, as the film tackles Halloween.

The untitled Halloween movie will have quite the cast, with several comedians and other celebrities joining Sandler for this one. Per Netflix, we’re looking at Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, and Blake Clark.

Sandler will also pen the script alongside Tim Herlihy, and the film will be about saving Halloween from whatever it might need protection from. Here’s the current synopsis for the film:

Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.

It’s unclear when the film will start shooting or when the Happy Madison production will hit Netflix, but it’s safe to say it’ll be around Halloween. The most recent film Sandler made for Netflix is Murder Mystery, which was released about a month ago, with Jennifer Aniston also starring in this crime comedy.