Leakers just spilled the Galaxy Note 10’s last remaining secrets

Believe it or not, we’re still not done with Galaxy Note 10 leaks. We already think we know everything there is to know about Samsung’s next flagship, but it turns out the Note 10 might deliver a few surprises after all. That’s according to a couple of leakers as well as a YouTuber who have seemingly revealed updated specs lists for the Note 10 and Note 10+ phones.

Kicking things off is Evan Blass, who posted on Twitter the main specs of the phone, revealing that both devices will support 45W fast charging. He also said that the Note 10+ will support microSD expansion. More interestingly, the leaker said the Galaxy Note 10 phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ platform that Qualcomm unveiled just a few days ago, a processor that’s supposed to be even faster than the Snapdragon 855:

Galaxy Note 10 – 6.3″ AMOLED @ 60Hz and powered by SD855+ with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. 3600mAh battery w/ 45w charging and 15w charge share. Note 10+ is 6.8″, with 4300mAh, microSD, and an extra depth-sensing camera. Both feature a pen with air gestures, thus the teaser image.

@OnLeaks followed with a couple tweets of his own that further support the information Blass shared. On top of that, he also shared the purported camera specs for each of the two phones:

According to my sources:#GalaxyNote10Plus = 6.8-inch Infinity-O AMOLED, SD855+ or Exynos9825 (7nm), 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 12MP Wide + 16MP Ultra Wide + 12MP Zoom + DepthVison ToF, 4300mAh with 45W charging + 15W PowerShare + 25W charger, UFS3.0, S-Pen with "Air Actions" gestures. — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 23, 2019

According to my sources:#GalaxyNote10 = 6.3-inch Infinity-O AMOLED, SD855+ or Exynos9825 (7nm), 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 12MP Wide + 16MP Ultra Wide + 12MP Zoom, 3600mAh with 45W charging + 15W PowerShare + 25W charger, UFS3.0, S-Pen with "Air Actions" gestures. — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 23, 2019

Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech listed the main Note 10 and Note 10+ specs in a short video on YouTube, saying the information came from a dependable source who has always been accurate before. As you can see in the video at the end of the post, we’re looking at the same set of specs seen above.

Prosser reminded us there’s no headphone jack on the Note 10 phones, but there will be a dongle in the box. Moreover, the YouTuber also mentioned the new “AirGesture” feature for the S Pen stylus and said the Bixby button is gone for good. Samsung’s Assistant can be called upon using the power button, just like Siri on Apple’s iPhones. As for colors, expect black, white, red, blue, and green at launch.