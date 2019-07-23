Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair

Hair loss is one of the more challenging issues for men of all ages to deal with. While male pattern hair loss is inevitable for some, there are actually a few different methods to nip hair loss in the bud. There is still no cure for baldness, but giving your hair the proper nutrition can substantially lessen your chances of losing it all. However, if you don’t want to opt for something like minoxidil or finasteride — which do have their fair share of side effects — you can go for something of the natural sort. Here are a few shampoos that can help strengthen your hair for a fuller, thicker look without the negative byproducts.

Best Biotin-Based Shampoo

One of the best vitamins for hair loss is Biotin. It’s a hair strengthening supplement that helps block DHT, the primary cause of balding in both men and women. Paisle Botanics makes a great Biotin Shampoo for Hair Growth, which contains a biotin-complex formula, along with botanical rosemary aloe vera, saw palmetto, and coconut. This sulfate-free shampoo is chock full of supplementary vitamins and minerals and will have your hair looking thicker after just a few washes. If you don’t see results, the shampoo comes with a full money-back guarantee, ensuring your hair will be looking full and luscious again.

Best Shampoo for All Hair Types

Considering everybody has a different type of hair — curly, frizzy, straight, etc. — it’s not always easy to find the right shampoo. This goes double for those whose hair is beginning to thin. Luckily, this PURA D’OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo is great for people of all different hair types, so you don’t have to worry about finding the right one for your specific hair type. This chemical-free shampoo is filled with an impressive blend of anti-hair loss vitamins and minerals, including biotin, nettle extract, pumpkin seed, and black cumin seed oil, which help protect your hair from the laundry list of environmental factors that can lead to thinning. Plus, its formula helps hydrate your scalp, leading to a fresh, fuller look, guaranteed.

Best Shampoo on a Budget

While none of these shampoos are particularly expensive, if you’re looking for something that’s even cheaper, you can’t go wrong with Maple Holistic’s Biotin Shampoo for Hair Growth B-Complex Formula. This shampoo is formulated with biotin, provitamin B5 zinc coconut oil, and several other nutrient-rich botanicals to slow hair-loss and promote fuller, richer hair. Thanks to its extra strength medley of B-complex vitamins, the shampoo nourishes the hair follicle from the root while also cleaning the scalp of any DHT, resulting in a thicker head of hair. All in all, it’s a highly-effective shampoo for a steal.