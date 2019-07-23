For late-night snackers, there is nothing more convenient than having a mini fridge at your disposal. Whether it’s in your bedroom, dorm room, or even your home office, a mini refrigerator can be a savior of sorts — especially when you’re living with a few light sleepers who, frankly, cannot stand your quirky eating habits/hours. However, with a slew of different mini fridges available all over the internet. you might be having some trouble finding the one that suits your own particular needs. Luckily, we’ve made finding a suitable mini fridge that can fit in tight-knit corners as easy as 1-2-3.

Best Mini Fridge with a Freezer

If you’re interested in something that essentially acts as a carbon copy of a typical fridge, picking up a Midea WHD-113FSS1 Double Door Mini Fridge with Freezer would certainly be a prudent choice. This stainless steel mini fridge might only have dimensions of 18.5 x 19.4 x 33 inches, but it’s far roomier than one might initially think, with 3.1 cubic feet of space in the main fridge compartment and .92 cubic feet in the freezer. Just like a full-sized refrigerator, the temperature is fully adjustable, with a range of 32 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit in the fridge and -11.2 to 5 degrees Farenheit in the freezer. Top it off with partial automatic defrosters, internal lighting, and separate drawers for fruits and vegetables, you’re getting a compact fridge with all of the capabilities of your standard refrigerator.

Best Value Mini Fridge

For those going for pure value, the Danby DAR017A2BDD Compact All Refrigerator is the way to go. This inexpensive, yet ultra high-quality fridge weighs about 41 pounds with dimensions of 20.1 x 17.7 x 20.1 inches, but it’s surprisingly roomy with 1.7 cubic feet interior capacity to go along with one full-width shelf and one half width removable wire shelf. At 120 volts, the Danby is also Energy Star compliant and environmentally friendly, making it a great choice for those who want to keep their electric bill low.

Best Portable Mini Fridge

Finding a great deal on a portable mini-fridge isn’t rocket science, but the Cooluli Mini Fridge Electric Cooler and Warmer actually makes the whole process look like a pre-school level spelling test. At just four pounds with dimensions of 7.25″ W x 10.25″ D x 10.75″ H, it doesn’t have the storage capabilities of the other two models. However, it still contains a plethora of solid features, including unique semiconductor technology with mechanical temperature adjustment, adequate storage area for non-frozen products, and an ultra-low noise output. Plus, if you’re someone who might decide to store it in a few different places, this fridge is portable enough to bring virtually anywhere. Considering its incredibly reasonable price and increased versatility, there’s really no reason NOT to buy one of these, especially if transportation is the name of the game.