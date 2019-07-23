Best Hair Conditioner for Men

Having a luxurious head of hair isn’t easy — especially if you’re a man. Between male pattern baldness and the laundry list of environmental factors that damage hair in general, maintaining those luscious locks requires a decent amount of time, money, and wherewithal. And by wherewithal, we mean knowing which hair products will actually help and which ones won’t. One of the best things you can do for your hair is conditioning it, but with so many different types of conditioner out there, which one is actually the right one for your hair? Well, it depends. Let’s look at some of the best hair conditioners for men, and you can be the final judge. After all, it’s YOUR hair we’re talking about here.

Best Hair Conditioner for Thinning Hair

If you happen to be experiencing hair thinning in the crown or at your hairline, this Biotin Hair Growth Conditioner for Hair Loss from Paisle Botanics presents itself as a great option. This sulfate-free conditioner uses an all-natural B-Complex formula consisting of coconut oil, castor oil, keratin, aloe vera, and saw palmetto in order to keep your hair looking thick and full. The conditioner serves as a clinically-proven, chemical-free, natural DHT blocker that helps regrow and repair hair, making this a must-buy for anyone with any type of thinning hair.

Best Hair Conditioner for Dry Scalp

For those with dry scalp and/or dandruff, ArtNaturals Argan Hair Growth Conditioner provides a great formula for scalp relief and treatment. Made with a blend of caffeine, keratin, biotin, argan oil, aloe vera, and rosemary, amongst other all-natural ingredients, this conditioner will help repair damaged follicles and support a healthier scalp. The Argan Oil within the conditioner is made up of Omega-6 fatty acids that help regulate your skin’s pH levels and revitalize dry skin, making it the perfect conditioner for those who suffer from the effects of dry scalp.

Most Versatile Hair Conditioner

Last but not least, we have the Tea Tree Hair and Body Moisturizer, which not only serves as a fantastic conditioner for your hair, but an effective after-shave cream and body lotion as well. Made with a blend of jojoba seed oil, tea tree oil, and peppermint, this versatile product serves as a three-in-one product that can go a long way towards self-care. If you’re someone who doesn’t like to keep a lot of different products in the house, this can serve as a great alternative, thanks to its plethora of uses.