Best Fishing Rod

Tilt your head back, thrust your chest forward, and inhale some of that fresh sea air. There’s not a smell quite like it and if you’re one of many people who enjoy fishing, you’ll be spending a lot of time in that air. Take advantage of your time and come home with a great haul with any of these fishing rods. From freshwater to saltwater fishing, there are different baits, equipment, and tactics needed to ensure a satisfying experience. While you may not be making it on Deadliest Catch any time soon, make sure to enjoy your time outdoors by checking out these fishing rods.

Best Dual Use Fishing Rod

Made from high density carbon fiber mixed with fiberglass, the PLUSINNO Fishing Rod and Reel Combo is uber durable. It can be used in either fresh or salt water, so you can keep it for a long time. It includes one telescopic rod and one reel, as well lures and a line in a carrying case. The stainless steel hooded reel set is protected so it won’t rust. It is portable and the closed length design makes it easy to carry. The reel has an instant anti-reverse and power-drive gears equipped for high strength. This 1.8M rod provides great bang for your buck.

Best Spinning Fishing Rod

The UglyStik GX2 Spinning Fish Rod and Reel Combo measures six feet long. It has a two piece rod construction made from graphite and fiberglass. It is strong and sensitive with a clear tip design. It has medium power and can hold fish between six and 15 lbs. The reel has an anodized aluminum spool with oversized ball wire. The handle has soft, sturdy grips, making sure it won’t slip out of your hand when trying to reel in a catch. It is built with compression bail springs to increase reel life span.

Best Carbon Fiber Fishing Rod

Constructed with Toray 24-ton carbon matrix blanks, the KastKing Perigee II Fishing Rod has KastFlex technology for power, strength, durability, and accuracy. It is built with Fuji O-Ring line guides to help assembly go easily. The reel seats are made from high-strength, ergonomic graphite and they have a high-density grip. The Saf-T-Keeper hook holder is an amazing feature as is the use of KastKing PTS spigot joints that transition power throughout the fishing rod blank. The Perigee II comes with two rod tips: medium and medium heavy or medium with medium light power, so you’re basically getting two rods in one.