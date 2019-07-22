This awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Easter Egg might make you shed a few tears

If you haven’t watched the third season of Stranger Things yet, it’s definitely worth moving to the top of your watch list. The third season is arguably the best of the entire series, which is impressive given how great the first two seasons were. Even with familiar plot lines and characters, the Duffer Brothers managed to put together an incredibly compelling, entertaining, and downright suspenseful season that still managed to seem fresh.

Since the third season debuted a few weeks back, some of the show’s more die-hard fans have been finding all sorts of interesting Easter Eggs hidden throughout the season’s 8-episode arc. This, of course, shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given how impressively detail-oriented the show is when it comes to making overt references to 80s culture and subtle homages to iconic 80s films.

The coolest Easter Egg we’ve stumbled across definitely has to be the fact that Murray Bauman’s phone number — which was read aloud by Winona Ryder’s character — actually takes you to Bauman’s voicemail.

That said, one eagle-eyed Stranger Things fan recently caught a heartwarming Easter Egg that might even make you shed a few tears.

Originally posted to Reddit, the photo below is incredibly powerful and moving. If you recall, Hopper in season 1 can be seen wearing a blue hairband that his daughter — who died of cancer — was seen wearing during a flashback. Once Hopper effectively became Eleven’s father in season two, we see that he passed it along to Eleven to wear.

Flash forward to season 3 and we see Eleven wearing the hairband quite a bit. At one point, and as illustrated in the bottom-right photo, Eleven and Hopper’s hands are joined together by the hairband. It’s as subtle as it is touching and exemplifies just how thoughtful the show’s writers are.